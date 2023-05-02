1h ago

Share

MPs annoyed after Lamola compares Russia's invasion of Ukraine to Israel-Palestine conflict

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the welcoming ceremony at the Russia-Africa Summit in 2019.
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the welcoming ceremony at the Russia-Africa Summit in 2019.
PHOTO: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
  • South Africa is investigating whether it can amend legislation so the president can suspend the application of the Rome Statute in the "national interest".
  • This according to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, who briefed the portfolio committee on Tuesday after the president and ANC secretary-general caused confusion last week.
  • Members of the ACDP and DA were upset about Lamola referencing Amnesty International's comparison between Russia and Israel.

As the controversy rages over whether South Africa will arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin in accordance with an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant, South Africa is investigating whether it can amend local legislation to allow the head of state to suspend the application of the Rome Statutes in the "national interest".

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula sowed confusion by claiming the party had decided to withdraw from the ICC.

The Presidency issued a correction statement, clarifying it was actually not the case.

Addressing the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Tuesday, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola sought to clarify the government's position and, in the process, annoyed MPs from the ACDP and DA when he compared Russia's invasion of Ukraine with Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Lamola said South Africa was a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC, which it ratified in November 2000.

"A central feature of the Rome Statute of the ICC is that state parties to the ICC are encouraged to investigate and prosecute ICC crimes domestically," he added.

"South Africa also domesticated the Rome Statute through the adoption of the implementation of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court Act 2002 [Act no 27 of 2002], thus affirming South Africa's commitment to an international justice system.

"Being a party to the Rome Statute means that the government of South Africa has an obligation to cooperate fully with the ICC by surrendering suspects against whom warrants of arrest have been issued, providing legal assistance in investigations and obtaining evidence."

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola Photo: Rosetta Msimango

Lamola said he withdrew a bill that would have repealed South Africa's implementation of the Rome Statute, in line with the ANC's resolution adopted at its conference in December and January.

"We agree with Amnesty International in its annual report that the inconsistency of the ICC in the execution of its work undermines the rule of law, the fact that an investigation into the atrocities in Palestine has not been completed while the one in Ukraine, opened later already has a referral against a non-member state is an injustice."

He added:

The people of Palestine must find justice in the ICC like any other citizens of the globe.

"We are looking at all options in this regard, including to look into a bill that may amend the implementation of the act, so as to bring it in line with customers' international law such as is practiced in Great Britain and Holland where the executive has a power to exit or suspend the implementation of the statute where it is in the national interest."

ACDP MP Steve Swart said he was "deeply concerned" with the comparison between Russia and Israel.

"I think it is totally unacceptable. I believe the ANC should relook its foreign policy, which is often described as clueless and immoral.

"And also consider gross human rights violations such as in Iran, China, North Korea, Burundi, Syria, where the ANC has consistently taken the wrong side when it comes to voting," added Swart.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said what happened last week was a "rather embarrassing flip-flop".

"We withdraw, and then we don't withdraw, all in the space of three nanoseconds.

"And then the minister's view on Israel is rather illuminating.

"He chooses to pick on a country smaller than the Kruger National Park - a speck in the desert - to spend 10 minutes telling us how dreadful they are.

READ | Presidency, ANC retract comments that SA will exit International Criminal Court

"While human rights abuses may or may not occur there, and nobody says Israel is perfect, not by a long shot, but in the rest of the world, serious human rights abuses occur, also in Africa, and elsewhere in the world, as mentioned by Mr Swart, and the minister chooses to remain silent on those.

"And to compare the Israel and Palestine situation with Ukraine and Russia, really, you know, even you, minister, should know better. I disagree strongly with your views, and I find them quite petty and somewhat puerile."

Lamola responded he was merely relaying Amnesty International's findings.

"With regard to the issue raised by many members with regards to the comparison of Palestine to Russia: it's not me, chairperson.

"This has been observed by Amnesty International about the double standards by the ICC in terms of when it opens investigations and referrals of matters," he said.

"And this Palestine example and Ukraine is not the only one. There are also other matters that are still not yet finalised that have been sitting with the investigators of the International Criminal Court. And they cited issue of resources, including the issue of Palestine.


"But these investigations were long opened before the Russian/Ukraine-related investigation.

"So, the point we are raising is the ICC must not have eyes when it comes to the law.

"It must be equal, it must be fair, everyone must be treated with the same measure, so if, with the Palestine issue, it was opened before, the ICC should by now have referred those atrocities and crimes against humanity that are happening in that area of Palestine committed by the Israeli authorities. 

"By now, there should have been a decision to refer, because it happened long before this issue related to Ukraine. That is the point, we are calling for fairness.

"We continue to belief that the rule of law gets undermined when the law is applied selectively."

READ | Rush in or put in more work? Government to mull SA's legal options over ICC's Putin arrest warrant

Amnesty International did indeed express its concern about a "hierarchical system of international justice".

However, the global human rights movement has also called for Putin's arrest. Lamola did not mention this.

In fact, the arrest warrant follows an Amnesty International report in November which documented the forcible transfer and deportation of Ukrainian civilians, including children, by Russian forces and their proxies into Russia or deeper into Russian-occupied Ukraine.

The organisation considered this a war crime.

The ICC issued the warrant in March.

South Africa will host the BRICS summit in August, and it is customary the heads of state of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa attend these summits, and Putin has been duly invited.

It is highly unlikely the legislative amendment would be completed by then.

While the ANC and government have historically been vocal in expressing its solidarity with Palestine, it has, under the guise of "neutrality", refused to condemn or even acknowledge Russia's aggression towards Ukraine.

The government has also claimed it is "non-aligned", even though it is a member of BRICS.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iccvladimir putinronald lamolaparliamentpoliticsinternational relations
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should lead the City of Johannesburg?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bring back the DA's Mpho Phalatse
69% - 510 votes
Watch out for PA's Gayton McKenzie
9% - 66 votes
Give ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni a shot
8% - 62 votes
Don't rule out ANC’s Dada Morero
3% - 24 votes
As long as it's not another unknown
11% - 78 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.46
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.03
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.26
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Platinum
1,045.76
-0.3%
Palladium
1,439.68
-1.3%
Gold
2,004.63
+1.1%
Silver
25.11
+0.5%
Brent Crude
79.31
-1.3%
Top 40
71,798
-1.1%
All Share
77,441
-1.0%
Resource 10
68,053
-1.4%
Industrial 25
105,042
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,522
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo