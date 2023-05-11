Ntshavheni reveals how the govt and Eskom plan to reduce Stage 6 power cuts

The government is doing everything it can to lessen the impact of load shedding.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefed the media on the outcomes of Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

She said Eskom was securing additional generation capacity from the private sector.

The Presidency said the government was working closely with Eskom to fast-track the repairs of generating units, which had led to Stage 6 load shedding.

According to Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, intense work is under way at Eskom to increase the utility's energy availability factor.

It is being done through substantial maintenance, maximising the use of open cycle gas turbines, securing additional generation capacity from private investment in renewables, and scaling up awareness to improve Demand Side Management from large electricity users and households.

Ntshavheni made the announcement on Thursday following a Cabinet meeting the previous day.

"Acts of sabotage continue to plague Eskom's infrastructure and, therefore, the continued deployment of 880 SANDF members to safeguard a number of Eskom power stations is part of measures to prevent attempts to collapse the national grid," she said.

Ntshavheni said Cabinet welcomed the decision to appeal the Pretoria High Court ruling that instructed Eskom to exempt public institutions, including schools, clinics, hospitals and police stations, from load shedding.

On Monday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that the public enterprises department would be lodging an urgent appeal against Friday's court ruling.

The UDM, IFP, ActionSA, the National Union of Mineworkers and other parties applied to the courts to have clinics, hospitals, schools and police stations exempted from power cuts.

Ntshavheni urged South Africans to continue to save electricity as part of the national target to save 1 000 megawatts.

She also announced that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana had introduced a debt relief package, which would write off historic municipal debt owed to Eskom.

This was to free up revenue at municipalities to provide reliable basic services.

According to Ntshavheni, municipalities will be required to meet strict requirements in the form of 33 conditions to qualify.

"These conditions include maintaining minimum average revenue collection targets for electricity and water services; ringfencing all electricity, water and sanitation revenue collected; and paying the Eskom current account first, and the bulk water current account second, before any other monthly payments," she said.

Ntshavheni said one of the major problems in municipalities was that they were not collecting revenue for both electricity and water services.

"That has been a problem and we cannot continue to subsidise services to people who qualify to pay. In some towns, residents pay the municipalities for services, but municipalities fail to pay their debt to Eskom and water boards.

"It's unfair on the paying citizens. Paying residents then suffer the termination of their services, not because they did not pay," she said.