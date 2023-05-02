40m ago

Share

Parliament fines 'Gupta Minister' Zwane 5 days' pay, bars him from debate for full term

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former minister and former Free State MEC Mosebenzi Zwane.
Former minister and former Free State MEC Mosebenzi Zwane.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
  • The National Assembly adopted a report from the ethics committee finding "Gupta Minister" Mosebenzi Zwane guilty of several state capture-related breaches of the ethics code.
  • It found he abused his role on an interministerial committee, appointed Gupta business partners as his advisors, did not declare benefits received from the Guptas and breached the ethics code for his role in the sale of Optimum coal mine.
  • He will be fined five dayspay, must apologise for some of the transgressions and loses his seat in parliamentary debates for a full term.

The National Assembly has adopted a report of the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests, finding ANC MP Mosebenzi Zwane guilty of a number of state capture-related charges.

The report was adopted in a sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Zwane was appointed mineral resources minister by former president Jacob Zuma when state capture was at its peak.

Zwane will be fined five days' salary, must issue apologies to the House, and may not participate in parliamentary debates for a full term.

Several charges were laid against Zwane by DA MP James Lorimer and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA).

While the committee was investigating the matter, the Zondo Commission's report - which described Zwane as a "Gupta Minister" - was published, and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula referred it to the committee.

The committee processed it together with the Lorimer and OUTA complaints.

"Out of all evidence heard by the commission … the only reason that presents itself as the most probable reason why President Zuma chose Mr Zwane is that the Guptas wanted Mr Zwane for minster of mineral resources and President Zuma also wanted somebody that had the blessings of the Guptas and who would co-operate with them," read the Zondo Report.

READ | Parliament guns for Mosebenzi Zwane over his corrupt Gupta dealings after five-year probe

The committee found Zwane received benefits from the Guptas, which he did not disclose. This includes travel, hotel stays and "being chauffeur driven in a 7-series BMW", all paid for by the Guptas. This will not cost him five days' salary.

The committee found he abused his role on an interministerial committee by issuing a press release about the closure of the Guptas' bank accounts.

For this, he must apologise.

The committee found Zwane breached the ethics code in appointing the Gupta's business partners, Kuben Moodley and Malcolm Mabaso, as advisors.

For this, too, he must apologise.

He was found to be in breach of the ethics code for his role in the sale of Optimum coal mine to Tageta.

This costs him his seat in parliamentary debates for a full term.

"In this regard, the member failed to act of all occasions in accordance with the public trust placed in him and failed to maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of Parliament and thereby engender the respect and confidence that society needs to have in Parliament as a representative institution," read the committee's report.

READ | Vrede dairy farm project: Case against ex-minister Zwane and co-accused transferred to High Court

There were other charges against Zwane, including that he lied to Parliament on several occasions.

The committee did not make a finding on this, as it is up to the National Assembly to determine whether he lied to it.

The committee also did not find him in breach of the ethics code on account of being appointed at the Guptas' behest.

"The committee found that the member did not breach the code on the aspect of his appointment as minister of mineral resources as the reason for the appointment falls to the former president, Mr Zuma."

In his response to the ethics committee, Zwane denied most of the allegations against him.

Before he was elevated to Zuma's Cabinet, Zwane was former Free State premier Ace Magashule's MEC for agriculture.

He is currently out on bail with other Gupta associates after they were charged with fraud and corruption related to the Vrede dairy farm scam.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mosebenzi zwaneparliamentstate capturepolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should lead the City of Johannesburg?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bring back the DA's Mpho Phalatse
69% - 821 votes
Watch out for PA's Gayton McKenzie
9% - 104 votes
Give ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni a shot
9% - 104 votes
Don't rule out ANC’s Dada Morero
3% - 33 votes
As long as it's not another unknown
10% - 122 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.46
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.03
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.31
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.0%
Platinum
1,061.46
+1.2%
Palladium
1,436.54
-1.5%
Gold
2,014.19
+1.6%
Silver
25.31
+1.3%
Brent Crude
79.31
-1.3%
Top 40
71,884
-1.0%
All Share
77,533
-0.9%
Resource 10
68,269
-1.1%
Industrial 25
105,057
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,548
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo