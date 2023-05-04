1h ago

Share

Parliament to 'urgently' debate failed extradition of Guptas - in June

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Parliament is expected to debate the failed extradition of the Guptas in June.
Parliament is expected to debate the failed extradition of the Guptas in June.
PHOTO: GCIS
  • The National Assembly will debate South Africa's failed bid to extradite the Guptas.
  • GOOD MP Brett Herron requested the urgent debate in April already.
  • This "urgent debate" is yet to be scheduled and will most likely take place in "early June".

The National Assembly will debate South Africa's failed bid to extradite the Guptas after GOOD MP Brett Herron's request for an urgent debate was accepted.

However, this "urgent" debate will only take place in early June.

Herron submitted his request to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on 11 April, days after South African authorities first caught wind of the fact that a United Arab Emirates (UAE) Appeal Court ruled against brothers Rajesh and Atul Gupta's extradition in February.

On Wednesday, he received positive feedback from Mapisa-Nqakula.

At the National Assembly Programming Committee's meeting on Thursday morning, Herron was informed the debate would be scheduled at the committee's next meeting and would most likely take place in "early June", according to Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso.

The subject of the debate proposed by Herron is: "The failure of the government to extradite persons implicated in corruption, as demonstrated by the recent case in the United Arab Emirates, and the consequences thereof."

READ | UAE refuses Gupta extradition request on a technicality, but NPA says SA 'ticked all the boxes'

In a statement, Herron said the Gupta brothers' extradition was of significant legal, moral, political and emotional importance for South Africa.

"The country invested nearly R1 billion into the Zondo Commission, and citizens invested massive trust and hope that the process would lead to prosecutions and justice.

"The Guptas were allegedly leading beneficiaries of state capture, and were repeatedly implicated in the report of the Zondo Commission.

Herron added:

South Africans deserve to know what went wrong and who should be held accountable for the government's extradition failures.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola told the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Tuesday that South Africa could not appeal the Emirati court's decision, and would now reapply to have the Guptas extradited.

According to Lamola, the Emirati authorities will look at expediting the process.

"But these are still issues which we are engaging with, with the central authority, and with the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] in terms of the issues of resubmission, if it is still necessary," he said.

READ | SA can't appeal the UAE's 'inexplicable' decision not to hand over the Guptas

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Thursday, the NPA said it "remains deeply concerned" about the court's decision, as "it worked through SA's Central Authority and did everything in line with the UAE treaty requirements, and also complied with all other requests of the UAE authorities".

"While this judgment is a setback, the ID [the NPA's Investigating Directorate] remains focused and committed to ensuring that justice prevails for state capture and other serious corruption within its mandate, and that those most responsible are held to account and deprived of their ill-gotten gains.

"This is a fight for the future of our country, which we will not give up on, but it won't be a quick or easy win," said ID head Andrea Johnson, according to the statement. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npabrett herronrajesh guptaatul guptaparliamentstate capturepolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think of SA’s upgraded banknotes and coins?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I really love the new look
13% - 165 votes
Glad we’re combating fake cash
15% - 189 votes
Not sure it was necessary
72% - 909 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

6h ago

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.32
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.04
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.17
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.22
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.2%
Platinum
1,037.87
-0.9%
Palladium
1,431.11
-0.4%
Gold
2,048.51
+0.5%
Silver
25.87
+1.1%
Brent Crude
72.33
-4.1%
Top 40
71,701
-1.2%
All Share
77,271
-1.2%
Resource 10
70,276
+1.2%
Industrial 25
104,283
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,077
-2.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo