Parliament will spend money on restoring razed buildings rather than build temporary structures

Parliament will not use modular structures on the parliamentary precinct, but rather put that money towards the approximately R2.2 billion required to restore the buildings.

The Old Assembly wing was severely damaged, and the National Assembly was completely razed by a fire on 2 January.

Parliament expects funds for unforeseen expenditure from National Treasury to ensure it can host next year's SONA and budget speech.

Parliament has abandoned its earlier plan to use modular units on the parliamentary precinct, opting to rather use the money that it would have cost towards the estimated R2.2 billion required to repair the buildings razed in the 2 January fire.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament she informed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana it could cost up to R2.2 billion to restore Parliament, including furnishing and information technology systems.

The severely damaged Old Assembly wing's estimated cost is R300 million, while the National Assembly wing, including the completely destroyed National Assembly Chamber, would cost R1.9 billion.

In June, the same committee heard Parliament proposed to house physical meetings of the National Assembly in "modular structures" on the parliamentary precinct.

Parliament's administration had looked at other options to house the National Assembly and found it unsuitable.

They had intended to start construction of the modular structures at the end of the year, if approval was granted, and it would have been finished "before the end of next year".

However, on Friday, Mapisa-Nqakula said, after they looked at the numbers, they saw it would cost the same to repair the Old Assembly wing as it would to install the modular structures.

"Hence the decision from our side, with National Treasury, that we might as well as look at restoring Parliament," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

She added looking at moving Parliament to another city was not currently on the agenda. Besides, they still have an obligation to the SA Heritage Resources Agency to restore Parliament.

Mapisa-Nqakula said restoring Parliament has become a "very urgent matter".

Secretary to Parliament Xolile George said they had put in a request for funds due to unforeseen expenditure, and would not get the full amount they requested, but R118 million that would see them through in preparation for next year's State of the Nation Address, budget address, and members' offices.

Mapisa-Nqakula added the parliamentary delegation had a "good discussion" with Godongwana and his team about the financial impact of the fire.

They agreed the restoration should be a separate project with a trilateral steering committee including Parliament, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and Treasury. This would allow Treasury to monitor the expenditure.

She said she agreed with Godongwana that the payments would be transferred to Parliament so that it could account for the refurbishment of its buildings.

They are looking at procurement systems with proper checks and balances, Mapisa-Nqakula added.

The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday will be hosted in the Cape Town City Hall.