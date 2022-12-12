Phala Phala: No secret vote for MPs after Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declines requests

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined requests to vote by secret ballot on the Phala Phala report.

Leaders of several political parties had asked her to reconsider her decision not to allow a secret ballot.

On Tuesday, MPs will decide the way forward on how Parliament will deal with the report.

Lawmakers won’t be voting in secret when they decide whether to adopt the Section 89 panel’s report on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala dealings.

On Monday night, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced that she had declined requests “to reconsider her decision to not allow the secret ballot to be used as a voting procedure”.

On Tuesday, MPs in the NA will decide on the way forward, on how Parliament will deal with the report.

Leaders of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), the ACDP, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), the African Independent Congress (AIC) and the UDM wrote to Mapisa-Nqakula, asking her to reconsider her decision to decline a secret ballot.

The ANC, on the other hand, wrote to Mapisa-Nqakula requesting that she affirm her earlier decision.

“The Speaker, using her powers as enjoined by the NA rules, has a right to exercise her discretion in determining the voting method to be employed when deciding on questions before the House - where no voting method is prescribed in the rules of the National Assembly,” Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

According to Mothapo, Mapisa-Nqakula said she had a constitutional responsibility to consider all prevailing factors in exercising her discretion.

He said:

She stressed the importance of ensuring due regard to an environment of accountability and at the same time maintaining transparency and openness.

Mapisa-Nqakula reiterated to opposition leaders that the parliamentary environment was always a highly politicised space and could never be entirely free of political tensions.

According to Mothapo, Mapisa-Nqakula said that she did not believe that the atmosphere was so generally toxified or so highly charged that MPs “would be prevented from exercising their vote on this question in accordance with their conscience using an open voting procedure”.

Mapisa-Nqakula also noted concerns about potential “vote buying”.





It was her view that this could be facilitated by a cloud of secrecy, Mothapo said.

Mapisa-Nqakula told the party leaders that her position on this matter therefore “stands and, accordingly, she would not accede to their request for the use of a secret ballot”.

The report, authored by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo and two others, found Ramaphosa had a "prima facie" case to answer on contravening the Constitution and anti-corruption laws with his dealings at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Mapisa-Nqakula appointed the Section 89 inquiry panel under Ngcobo's leadership following a motion by ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula for Ramaphosa's removal on the grounds of "a serious violation of the Constitution or the law and serious misconduct".

Ramaphosa was under immense pressure following the release of the panel's report, which made damning findings against him in relation to the theft of $580 000 (about R10 million) from his game farm, Phala Phala, in Limpopo.



