Phala Phala saga: Independent panel probing allegations against Ramaphosa starts on Wednesday

Jason Felix
President Cyril Ramaphosa
PHOTO: GCIS
  • An independent panel probing allegations relating to a theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm starts its work on Wednesday.
  • National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed the Section 89 inquiry panel, following a motion from ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula for Ramaphosa's removal.
  • Zungula's motion is based on an allegation that Ramaphosa seriously violated the Constitution or the law in dealing with the theft.

South Africans will have to wait another month to find out whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer for, with regards to allegations relating to an incident at his Phala Phala farm.

On Monday night, Parliament announced that an independent panel tasked with probing the allegations would start its work on Wednesday.

"The 30-day timeline within which the panel must report in terms of Rule 129G(1), starts from 19 October 2022," a report on Parliament's announcements, tablings and committee reports read.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed the Section 89 inquiry panel, following a motion by ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula for Ramaphosa's removal on the grounds of "a serious violation of the Constitution or the law and serious misconduct".

"Reporting the matter to General Wally Rhoode, a member of the Presidential Protection Unit, is not in compliance with the South African Police Service Amendment Act, 2012, which directs that reporting should be made to the police official in the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in terms of Section 34(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004. The fact that there is no case number to date is proof that the manner in which the purported reporting was made was irregular and unlawful," Zungula alleges.

He added that Ramaphosa's "life and limb" were not threatened by the burglary.

"Thus, General Wally Rhoode had no business to be investigating anything at the Phala Phala farm as unlawfully directed by the president," he added.

The National Assembly's rules for the Section 89 process - the section of the Constitution dealing with the removal of the president - require three "fit and proper, competent, experienced and respected South African citizens" to serve on the panel.

Former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo will chair the independent panel, which will determine whether there is a prima facie case that requires an answer from Ramaphosa.

Following objections from the DA and EFF last week, legal academic and political commentator Richard Calland announced he would no longer serve on the panel. Replacing him is advocate Mahlape Sello, SC.

The third person is former judge, Thokozile Masipa.

The Phala Phala saga became a burning issue in June, after the former director-general at the State Security Agency (SSA) and former commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser, opened a kidnapping and money laundering case against Ramaphosa, Rhoode and Crime Intelligence members for allegedly concealing the February 2020 burglary.

According to Fraser's affidavit, Ramaphosa had at least $4 million in cash stashed in a couch at the game farm, and played a part in covering it up, following an allegedly illegal investigation.


