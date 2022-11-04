Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa has until Sunday to respond to independent panel's questions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has until Sunday to respond to the independent panel probing allegations surrounding the Phala Phala saga.

According to his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, he will submit his responses on time.

Magwenya briefed journalists at Parliament on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet the deadline to respond to the independent panel probing the Phala Phala allegations.

On Friday, Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, told a media briefing that Ramaphosa would submit his responses to the panel on time.

"The president, with respect to the inquiry panel, will deliver his submission to the panel by 6 November as per the published rules. Those rules do not provide for a direct in-person engagement, but he will comply with the ruling and the deadline. The details of the president's submission, I suppose, will be made available once the panel concludes its work," Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa has until Sunday to submit his responses.

READ | Malema implores panel to scrutinise Cabinet rule over Ramaphosa's Phala Phala profits

The period 22 to 27 October was the time frame allowed for any member of the National Assembly to submit information on the issue.

Ramaphosa has been allocated the period 28 October to 6 November to respond to information and questions received.

Between 7 and 17 November, the panel will consider all information received, conduct any additional research, deliberate on the facts, and write and finalise its report.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed the Section 89 inquiry panel following a motion by ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula for Ramaphosa's removal on the grounds of "a serious violation of the Constitution or the law and serious misconduct".

READ | How Ramaphosa spends his Phala Phala profits

Former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo chairs the independent panel, which will determine whether there is a prima facie case that requires an answer from Ramaphosa.

Following objections from the DA and EFF last week, legal academic and political commentator Richard Calland announced he would no longer serve on the panel. Replacing him is advocate Mahlape Sello, SC.

The third person is former judge Thokozile Masipa.

Magwenya reiterated that the matter was under investigation.

So far, only the UDM and EFF have made their submissions to the committee known.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa called on the committee to look at the sources of the controversial money.

EFF leader Julius Malema asked the panel to scrutinise the constitutional rules about Cabinet members' profits from sources other than their official work.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

The Phala Phala saga became a burning issue in June, after former director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA) and former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser opened a kidnapping and money laundering case against Ramaphosa, the head of the Presidential Protection Unit Major General Wally Rhoode, and Crime Intelligence members.

He stated that they had allegedly concealed a burglary at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

According to Fraser's affidavit, Ramaphosa had at least $4 million in cash stashed in a couch on the game farm, and played a part in covering it up, following an allegedly illegal investigation.