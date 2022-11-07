Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa tells Ngcobo panel he did nothing wrong and did not violate Constitution

President Cyril Ramaphosa provided his submission on the theft at his Phala Phala farm to the National Assembly's independent panel investigating the issue.

It confirmed his commitment to cooperate with due process, the Presidency said.

The deadline for his submission was Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told a panel, led by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, that he is innocent of charges that he violated the Constitution and his oath of office in his Phala Phala dealings.

The president has provided a written submission to the National Assembly's independent panel that must provide a recommendation to the House on whether it should have an inquiry into Phala Phala.

The Presidency said on Monday morning that Ramaphosa had delivered his submissions on Sunday – the panel's deadline. "The president's submission affirms his committed cooperation with due process," read the statement from presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

"President Ramaphosa has always made certain that throughout his tenure as president, he abides by his oath of office and sets an example in his respect for the Constitution, its institutions, due process and the rule of law. President Ramaphosa categorically denies that he violated this oath in any way, and denies that he is guilty of any of the allegations made against him," Magwenya added.

READ | Phala Phala: These are the charges independent panel will probe to establish a case against Ramaphosa

Ngcobo chairs the panel, which also includes advocate Mahlape Sello SC and former judge Thokozile Masipa.

They have until the end of November to decide whether Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed the Section 89 inquiry panel following a motion by ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula for Ramaphosa's removal on the grounds of "a serious violation of the Constitution or the law and serious misconduct".

Political parties represented in Parliament also had the opportunity to make submissions to the panel. For the next 10 days, the panel will consider the submissions.

The Phala Phala saga became a burning issue in June, after former director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA) and former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser opened a kidnapping and money laundering case against Ramaphosa, the head of the Presidential Protection Unit Major General Wally Rhoode, and Crime Intelligence members.

READ | Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa has until Sunday to respond to independent panel's questions

Fraser stated that they had allegedly concealed a burglary at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

According to Fraser's affidavit, Ramaphosa had at least $4 million in cash stashed in a couch on the game farm and played a part in covering it up, following an alleged illegal investigation.

The panel will recommend to the National Assembly whether Ramaphosa should be subjected to an inquiry into his fitness for office – similar to the one Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is currently undergoing – based on its findings.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

A majority will be required to pass a motion to continue with the inquiry. If this proceeds and the impeachment committee recommends that Ramaphosa be removed, a two-thirds majority will be required to remove Ramaphosa.

If this were to happen, Ramaphosa would lose all the benefits afforded a former president and will be ineligible for future public office.

Ramaphosa has previously responded to questions from the Public Protector on Phala Phala, but only after requesting an extension.

He has refused to answer questions about it in the National Assembly.