27m ago

add bookmark

Police aware of parents selling kids on social media, but have no resources to monitor platforms - Cele

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele. Photo: Son
Police Minister Bheki Cele. Photo: Son
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says there are no resources to monitor social media platforms for human trafficking.
  • Officials are aware, though, parents are selling their children on Facebook platforms.
  • Cele was responding to a written parliamentary question.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says there are no resources to monitor social media platforms for human trafficking, even knowing some parents are selling their children on Facebook Marketplace.

In response to a written parliamentary question from IFP MP Zandile Majozi, Cele said police were aware of incidents of parents advertising children on social media platforms.

Majozi wanted details on police efforts to clamp down on the smuggling of children.

Cele said platforms such as Facebook Marketplace were well-known for selling children.

"The SAPS has identified specific media platforms that are being used as platform for human trafficking. These platforms are hosted on the Clearweb [public websites] namely Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp [encrypted platform]. These social media platforms mentioned are managed [hosted] in the United States of America [USA]," Cele said.

In August, police in the Northern Cape rescued 44 people who were allegedly trafficked.

An investigation was launched after eight members of the group managed to get to the Kuruman police station to complain about the conditions to which they were being subjected to.

READ | Human trafficking recruitment: Here are some of the ‘hotspots’ in Gauteng

They alleged they were brought to Mothibistad in the Northern Cape from Gauteng under the pretense of a learnership opportunity in "electricity and lights making", said police at the time.

Cele said Crime Intelligence did not have dedicated capacity to monitor social media platforms.

It relied on incidents to be reported, he added.

"Incidents addressed on an ad-hoc basis when an incident becomes known or is reported when a suspected case of human trafficking is detected or reported information is validated and enhanced, to be operationalised by the various SAPS divisions, as per mandated function.

"The SAPS is in the process of acquiring social media monitoring solutions to assist in the proactive monitoring of illegal activities on social media," Cele said.

Asked about collaboration to clamp down on human trafficking, he added: "No, the SAPS does not collaborate with any external agencies with regard to the monitoring of media platforms that may be used for human trafficking."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bheki celeparliamentpoliticscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 795 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 3494 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 8469 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

13h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.26
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.41
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.84
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,765.27
+0.6%
Silver
21.54
-0.7%
Palladium
2,036.00
+3.2%
Platinum
1,029.50
-0.7%
Brent Crude
93.67
+1.1%
Top 40
66,453
+3.7%
All Share
72,983
+3.2%
Resource 10
72,313
+4.1%
Industrial 25
87,136
+5.0%
Financial 15
16,055
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo