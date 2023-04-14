Public Protector guns for Lindiwe Sisulu in scathing report over task team appointment

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has found that former human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu had no legislative powers to appoint a task team.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has found that former human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu did not have legislative powers to appoint a departmental National Rapid Response Task Team (NRRTT) which had members that were paid more than R4 000 a day.

The finding was made three years after the NRRTT was appointed by Sisulu, who was axed as the Minister of Tourism in a recent Cabinet reshuffle.

In a report released this week, Gcaleka found Sisulu's action constituted maladministration in terms of Section 6 of the Public Protector Act, and improper conduct as envisaged by Section 182 of the Constitution.

In January 2020, the DA revealed that Sisulu had established the state-funded NRRTT.

According to DA MP Emma Louise Powell, the team was allegedly tasked with resolving housing- and water-related challenges across the country.

In a statement on Friday, Powell said appointments included:

Chumani Maxwele - Rhodes Must Fall leader;

Nolonwabo Qunta - social media analyst and community manager for Sisulu's 2017 ANC presidential campaign;

Nceba Maxwell Fuzani – ANC Youth League Eastern Cape Region deputy secretary-general;

Shaun Edward Byneveldt – ex-Syrian ambassador;

Mogomotsi Mogodiri – ANC Gauteng scriptwriter to the provincial chairperson; and

Thami ka Plaatjie – head of ANC research between 2013 and 2016.

"The chairperson and the deputy chairperson were remunerated at a daily rate of R5 549.00 with ordinary members earning R4 317.00 per day. Almost half of the NRRTT staffers did not submit CVs. In many instances, members assumed duties before receiving signed contracts.

"All claims by the DA that the NRRTT was in fact a political campaign team, irregularly appointed at the taxpayer'' s expense, were denied emphatically by Sisulu and dismissed as 'false and malicious'. In February 2020, the DA referred this matter to the Public Service Commission and the Public Protector for investigation," she said.

Gcaleka's findings included the following: Despite attempts to solicit from Sisulu the authority to exercise her power as she did, no such authority was availed to the Public Protector, leading to the conclusion that she acted ultra vires.

The allegation that Sisulu improperly appointed members of the NRRTT-DHS, is substantiated.

There is no evidence of legislative prescripts which empowered Sisulu to make the appointments of members of the NRRTT-DHS and in doing so, she acted in contravention of the dictates of Section 195 of the Constitution.

Therefore, the conduct of Sisulu in this regard constitutes improper conduct as envisaged by Section 182 of the Constitution and maladministration in terms of Section 6 of the Public Protector Act.

On 8 December 2022, notices were delivered to Ramaphosa to provide his office with an opportunity for responses on the likely adverse findings and proposed remedial action.

Gcaleka also found in respect of the minister's advisory committee, established in terms of the Water Services Act, that three members, namely, Mphumzi Mdekazi, Lulu Johnson and Nondumiso Maphazi, held qualifications that could not be associated with water and sanitation.

Gcaleka has now instructed Ramaphosa and the current human settlements and water and sanitation ministers to take cognisance of the irregularities resulting in maladministration and improper conduct during the appointment of members of the NRRTT, and to institute remedial action.

"This is a victory for all South Africans as justice has finally prevailed. The DA will continue to expose the rotten and corrupt ANC for exactly what they are, despite ongoing legal and personal threats," Powell said.

Sisulu is yet to respond to the report.