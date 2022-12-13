58m ago

Ramaphosa detractors stick to their guns on Phala Phala report vote, despite ANC caucus instruction

  • The ANC Parliamentary caucus meeting ahead of a National Assembly sitting to adopt the Phala Phala report was a heated affair.
  • News24 understands that ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu disagreed with the party line that ANC MPs must vote against the report.
  • If all 400 MPs are present at the sitting, only 201 MPs need to vote in favour of the report's adoption.

Deputy Public Enterprises Minister Phumulo Masualle has hinted that he will vote in favour of Parliament’s adoption of the Phala Phala report, adding to the voices wanting President Cyril Ramaphosa impeached.

Ahead of the crucial vote in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Masualle told News24: "Accountability cannot be swept under the carpet and, as far as Parliament is concerned, it must ensure that. Where the president has issues that he has pointed to, which he considers false in the report, he is free to explore avenues to get the necessary remedies. Once that is done, we should be able to proceed with accountability."

Asked which way he intends to vote, Masualle said: "I will be voting for a crafted resolution that speaks along the lines of ensuring accountability is not swept under the carpet, and that there are remedies for those who seek it."

Several sources within the ANC caucus have told News24 that the meeting was heated from the start, as several MPs questioned why they had to toe the party line, and vote against the report.

News24 understands that ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu disagreed with this party line.

READ | Phala Phala: Ramaphosa could face 42 ANC rebels in Parliament who want him impeached

If the report is adopted, Ramaphosa will face an impeachment inquiry.

The ministers told the caucus that the threat to discipline them, should they vote in support of the adoption of the report, was unconstitutional.

Sisulu was seen leaving in a hurry after the meeting came to an end.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said, whatever happens in Parliament on Tuesday, it won't be the last time Ramaphosa hears of Phala Phala.

He said:

We are hoping that all MPs will vote with their conscience. This is not the last time the president will hear of Phala Phala. Whatever happens here today," he said ahead of the parliamentary sitting.

IFP MP Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi said the report had to be adopted.

"If it is not, it shows exactly what the ANC is," he said.

Buthelezi added that Parliament had requested this investigation and, with the information on hand, should adopt the report.

READ: EXCLUSIVE | Phala Phala manager who 'stashed' dollars works for lodge partly owned by Arthur Fraser's niece

All 400 MPs are expected to be at the Cape Town City Hall to vote on whether to adopt the Section 89 panel's report on Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala dealings.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed the Section 89 inquiry panel, under leadership of former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, following a motion by ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula for Ramaphosa's removal on the grounds of "a serious violation of the Constitution or the law and serious misconduct".

Ramaphosa has come under immense pressure following the release of the panel's report, which made damning findings against him in relation to the theft of $580 000 (about R10 million) from his game farm, Phala Phala, in Limpopo.

