Russia is committed to making 'a real contribution' on continent, Putin tells African leaders

This pool image distributed by Sputnik agency shows Russian President Vladimir Putin giving a speech during the plenary session of the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg.
This pool image distributed by Sputnik agency shows Russian President Vladimir Putin giving a speech during the plenary session of the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg.
Pavel Bednyakov/Pool/AFP
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country will make a real contribution to development in Africa.
  • He committed to fighting terrorism, pandemics and hunger.
  • Putin delivered a speech at a gala dinner for African presidents at the Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed to continue making "a real contribution" to fighting terrorism, extremism, pandemics and hunger in Africa, and ensuring that the continent does not face new "hotbeds of tension".

On Thursday, he delivered a speech at the gala reception for African heads of state at the second Russia–Africa Summit.

"Such a representative range of participants gathered in our northern capital, as we call St Petersburg, convincingly illustrates the mutual desire of Russia and African countries to expand and deepen mutually beneficial ties and contacts," Putin said.

"This is also a real confirmation of our common intentions to take Russia-Africa relations to a new, more advanced level in politics, security, in the economic and social spheres."

According to Putin, the Russian government was convinced that the St Petersburg summit would help reach this goal.

"We are looking to the future with optimism because Russia-Africa relations rest on the firm foundation of friendship and mutual assistance, an accumulated positive experience of our joint work and a truly rich and eventful history.

"At one time, the Soviet Union rendered African nations tangible support in the struggle against colonialism, racism and apartheid, in the development of statehood and in the consolidation and protection of independence."

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during a welcoming ceremony at the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on July 27, 2023.

Putin added that Russia had helped develop African countries and their national economies.

"It is enough to recall the construction of important infrastructure, energy, industrial and agricultural facilities, of hospitals and schools. Assistance was granted to form and equip combat-ready armed forces. Hundreds of thousands of Africans graduated from our universities," he said.

"The knowledge and professions they acquired - engineers, economists, doctors, lawyers, to name a few - have brought and are still bringing practical benefits to African states. Russia will continue to expand on these kinds of traditions."

Putin said Russia and African countries were working together to build a just, multipolar world.

This order was based on the principles of sovereign equality of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and respect for peoples' right to determine their own destiny, Putin said.

He added:

Of course, our country will continue to make a real contribution to settling current crises and preventing the emergence of new hotbeds of tension on the continent, fighting terrorism and extremism, pandemics and hunger, and addressing issues of environmental, food and information security.

Senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, Priyal Singh, said Russia was doing everything it could to win support from African countries.

"The scale of the gathering reflects Moscow's recent strategic pivot back to Africa - and its attempts to reclaim ground lost to other global powers vying for influence on the continent. These events are useful for coordinating strategic priorities, but the 2023 Russia-Africa Summit is arguably far more significant for Moscow," Singh said.

"Since the Sochi summit, Russia has turned sharply toward Africa to circumvent Western isolation following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The St Petersburg meeting is a chance to show that Moscow has not been isolated and has alternative partners willing to deepen their cooperation with the Kremlin."



