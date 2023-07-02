1h ago

SA has not authorised arms sales to Russia since 2020, says Mondl Gungubele amid Lady R investigation

  • The South African government has not authorised the sale of arms to Russia since 2020.
  • US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety had alleged that South Africa sold arms to Russia via the US-sanctioned Russian naval vessel, the Lady R.
  • The SA government has denied all the allegations.

Since 2020, South Africa has not authorised the sale of any ammunition to Russia and this alone would rule out the recent transfers of weapons being authorised.

This is according to Digital Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele, who is also chairperson of the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC).

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa questioned Gungubele if illegal acts, which compromise state security and the relations of the country with other states are executed without the knowledge of government and that no arms sales to Russia were approved by the country.

READ | Lady R saga: Inquiry hasn't received any evidence that arms were loaded, says Dirco

The matter relates to claims which were made by the US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety in May that a Russian vessel, the Lady R, which had come to offload equipment for the South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) at Simon's Town Navy base, had loaded arms from South Africa, and that these were destined for Russia.

"The South African Government responded that this was not the case, it emphasised that no arms to the knowledge of the Control Authority of South Africa were authorised for such a transaction/transfers.

"The NCACC which is the Controlling Authority for Conventional Arms Control in South Africa has not authorised any transfers to Russia since 2020 and this would rule out such transfers being authorised," he said.

Gungubele also alluded to the Presidency issuing a statement on the matter.

"[The] President will appoint a judge (retired) to investigate this matter. This is where we find ourselves regarding whatever claim has been made about the alleged transfers of arms to Russia. On 28 May 2023, a three-person panel was appointed by the president, headed by Judge Phineas Mojapelo (retired).

"The panel is currently hard at work in order to bring this matter to its ultimate conclusion within its mandate. The Panel has been granted a six (6) week period to conclude its investigation.

"It is perhaps prudent that the investigation headed by the judge be granted [the freedom] to run its course in order pronounce a competent outcome, that would settle the matter with an informed ruling," Gungubele said.

READ | 'This war must end': A German minister invoked Mandela and Tutu on Russia. Naledi Pandor was unmoved

Last month, News24 reported that no one has handed over any evidence that arms were loaded onto the Lady R to the judge heading the independent inquiry appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May.

A political firestorm had erupted when ambassador Brigety accused the country of supplying weapons to Russia.

Brigety had alleged that South Africa sold arms to Russia via the US-sanctioned Lady R.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor described the incident as distasteful, especially coming soon after the visit to Washington by the special envoys appointed by Ramaphosa.

Following her meeting with Brigety and the teleconference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Pandor said no further steps would be taken with regard to his removal.


