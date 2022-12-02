SA in crisis and ruling party facing a complete meltdown, warns Archbishop Makgoba

South Africa is in a crisis and the ANC is in meltdown.

This is according to Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba.

Makgoba has expressed his deep concern over the Phala Phala scandal involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Makgoba was reacting to the controversy around President Cyril Ramaphosa who is under immense pressure following the release of the report by an independent panel, which made damning findings against him in relation to the theft of $580 000 (R10 million) from his game farm, Phala Phala, in Limpopo.

Makgoba said:

It is correct that no one should be above the law, but to pass final judgement on a person based on what is in effect a board of preliminary investigation, which has not made a final determination of the facts, could lead to lawlessness in South Africa.

The ANC's national executive committee is meeting to discuss Ramaphosa's fate following the release of the independent panel’s report.

According to Makgoba, the vast majority of South Africans wanted to see political leaders deal with problems like load shedding and joblessness urgently.

Makgoba also said the nation was “probably getting impatient” with a governing party at war with itself.

“If the president loses the political support of his party before a final determination of his conduct is made, I call for the establishment of a government of national unity under a respected elder to stabilise the country until the next election. And during the next year we need to hold an economic Codesa to address the real crisis facing the country, which is the scandalous gap between those who benefit from intergenerational wealth and those who are locked out of the economy,” Makgoba said.

The Section 89 independent panel was led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, and was appointed by Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The panel found that Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.

Ramaphosa failed to convince the panel that he had acted in accordance with the law and the Constitution after the burglary, and could face an impeachment investigation by lawmakers.

The four charges include three instances in which Ramaphosa violated the Constitution for continuing to be engaged in paid work outside his duties as a member of the Cabinet and for acting inconsistently with his office by asking his head of security, Major-General Wally Rhoode, to investigate the matter.

MPs are expected to vote on Tuesday on whether or not to adopt the report.

Makgoba also said with the looming festive season, the focus should be to give voice to the “ordinary” people of the country.



