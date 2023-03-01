59m ago

SA officially has no deputy president after David Mabuza resigns as MP

President Cyril Ramaphosa with former deputy president David Mabuza.
President Cyril Ramaphosa with former deputy president David Mabuza.
  • Former ANC deputy president David Mabuza has resigned as an MP.
  • Paul Mashatile was elected as ANC deputy president at the party's conference in December last year. 
  • Mabuza's resignation as an MP means he is no longer the country's second-in-command. 

The country officially has no deputy president. 

This comes after David Mabuza's resignation as a Member of Parliament, which means, by law, he is no longer President Cyril Ramaphosa's deputy. 

Mabuza handed in his resignation letter to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday. 

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed to News24 that Mabuza was no longer an ANC MP. Parliament also confirmed, in a statement on Wednesday, that Mabuza had resigned. 

Mabuza had expressed his desire to leave his influential role to make way for Paul Mashatile, who was elected as deputy president of the ANC at the party's national conference in December last year.

Ramaphosa had noted the resignation, but asked that Mabuza stay on.  

According to the Constitution, a deputy president must be an MP.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Presidency confirmed Mabuza was no longer the deputy president of the country, and that Ramaphosa had expressed gratitude for his service. 

"The deputy president has undertaken the responsibilities of his office with dedication. I am grateful for the support he has provided to me throughout his term and for the leadership he has provided to the work of government," Ramaphosa said.

"His contribution has been valued by the many constituencies with which he has engaged, including traditional leaders, military veterans, civil society formations, and international bodies. As leader of government business, he has ably managed the relationship between the executive and Parliament, working to ensure that the transformative legislative programme of this administration is advanced."

Mapisa-Nqakula also thanked Mabuza for his service to the country and wished him well for the future. 

Mabuza's departure from the Union Buildings follows a series of political developments pointing to Ramaphosa's long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle.

The ANC and Ramaphosa had earlier indicated that a reshuffle was on the cards, but weeks later, the president has yet to act on the matter. 

Mashatile was sworn in as MP last month, indicating his possible appointment as deputy president.

The ANC has also moved several prominent members from provincial legislatures to Parliament, another signal that there is a Cabinet shake-up on the cards. 

Ramaphosa met recently with the ANC's alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP. 

Both warned him that he should not appoint people who criticised him.

On Tuesday, News24 reported that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana had been sworn in as an MP. 

This indicated that Ramaphosa was preparing to appoint another person not elected as an MP to serve in his Cabinet. 

There are two vacancies in his Cabinet, and he needs to appoint an electricity minister. 

News24 reported that as part of his considerations for a leadership change, Ramaphosa was also strongly considering reintroducing the Ministry of State Security as a standalone department. 

He previously consolidated this department into the Presidency. Police Minister Bheki Cele was considered a likely candidate for the role, News24 reported.

