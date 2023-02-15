14m ago

add bookmark

SONA debate: 'Don't you get it, Mr President?' - cadre deployment issue fires up DA, ANC

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Leon Schreiber, of the DA, at the 2023 SONA debate at Cape Town City Hall on Tuesday.
Leon Schreiber, of the DA, at the 2023 SONA debate at Cape Town City Hall on Tuesday.
Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas
  • The DA blamed service delivery failures on the ANC's cadre deployment policy.
  • ANC MPs turned it around, pointing to contentious appointments in DA governments.
  • The two parties have been in court regarding the cadre deployment policy.

The DA and ANC's court battle with regard to cadre deployment spilt over into the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

On Tuesday, the first day of the debate, DA MP Leon Schreiber said Ramaphosa "entirely avoided the most important cause of the collapse of the South African state, namely the corrupt ANC cadre deployment committee that he led during the height of the Zuma administration".

"By giving the ANC unconstitutional powers to interfere in appointment processes, this system leads directly to the appointment of incompetent and corrupt individuals in government departments and state-owned enterprises," said Schreiber, who has been leading the DA's charge to abolish the policy.

"Behind the collapse of every public service – from load shedding to policing to railways – you will find an ANC cadre who should never have been appointed in the first place.

"Don't you get it, Mr President? Not one person in this country believes that you are serious about fighting corruption when you never miss a chance to defend the cause of corruption: ANC cadre deployment."

Schreiber referred to the Zondo Commission's finding that cadre deployment was unlawful and unconstitutional.

"In fact, the hypocrisy of the president lauding the work of Judge Zondo, while knowing full-well that his government has not – and does not intend to – implement the findings of the State Capture Report, is shameful," he said.

READ | ANC appealing cadre deployment court order to keep its skeletons in the closet, says DA's Schreiber

ANC speakers turned the DA's criticism against itself, pointing to contentious appointments where their party governs.

ANC MP Nobulumko Nkondlo asked following question of the DA: "If it is standing here and requesting the ANC that it must declare its cadre deployment, at what point is the DA going to respond to the leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, Cameron Dugmore, who on the 5th of July last year actually asked for the total proof of the DA's cadre deployment in the Western Cape? And this is what we are still sitting and waiting for."

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the DA shouldn't throw stones when it lived in a glass house.

"The mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, was a staffer in Helen Zille's office," he said. 

In fact, Hill-Lewis was Zille's chief of staff, a political appointment, and a role he also fulfilled for her successor, Mmusi Maimane.

READ | SONA 2023: Ramaphosa's bodyguards called into action after EFF MPs storm stage

"Many capable professionals we can mention have suffered at the hands of the DA cadre deployment," said Nxesi, who is also the acting public service and administration minister.

Later, in his speech to the new framework for the professionalisation of the public service, he did not mention that this framework ditched cadre deployment.

He said the Zondo Commission "laid bare some of the criminality in the public service", but didn't refer to the commission's finding against cadre deployment.

The DA asked the court to declare cadre deployment unlawful and unconstitutional. The ANC and Ramaphosa, in his capacity as president of the country, opposed the application.

Arguments were heard last month. The ruling is awaited.

FULL SPEECH | SONA 2023: Ramaphosa's plans for infrastructure, cost of living and the energy crisis

Earlier this month, the DA had a victory when the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ordered that the ANC hand over all its cadre deployment records to Schreiber.

It relates to the complete records of the ANC's national cadre deployment committee, including meeting minutes, WhatsApp conversations, email threads, CVs and any other documents, since 1 January 2013.

It also includes the period Ramaphosa was the chairperson of the cadre deployment committee, in his capacity as the ANC's deputy president, and when state capture was at its height.

The ANC indicated that it would appeal the decision.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dacyril ramaphosaleon schreiberthulas nxesiparliamentsona 2023politics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Randall Williams said he resigned as mayor of Tshwane to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition. How does this make you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Reassured. That’s the mark of true leadership.
16% - 454 votes
Concerned. Why are these coalitions so fragile?
84% - 2342 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit

14 Feb

LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.02
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.67
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.28
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
919.47
-0.1%
Palladium
1,448.99
-3.2%
Gold
1,835.90
-1.0%
Silver
21.53
-1.5%
Brent Crude
85.58
-1.2%
Top 40
73,486
-0.5%
All Share
79,506
-0.4%
Resource 10
70,930
-2.6%
Industrial 25
105,931
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,178
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

2h ago

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

9h ago

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

9h ago

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo