Speaker of Parliament denies DA request for urgent debate on allegations that SA gave arms to Russia

A request by the DA for an urgent debate on US claims that SA provided war materials to Russia has been rejected by acting National Assembly Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli.

Although serious, the allegations remained speculative, he said.

The DA maintains that, should there be no merit to the allegations, the government should deny them and not resort to calling for an inquiry.

This was according to DA leader John Steenhuisen who said Tsenoli’s response was that the allegations, although serious, remained speculative.

"But even though the allegations 'may yet prove unfounded', they have already done profound damage to South Africa’s global reputation, and to investor confidence as shown in the sudden drop in the value of the rand when the allegations were published last Thursday," said the DA leader in a statement.

Steenhuisen said if the allegations were false, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government should deny them emphatically and give evidence to back this up.

"Instead, five months later Defence Minister Thandi Modise has still not produced the paperwork to show what was loaded on the ship. It took President Ramaphosa five months to act, from when the US first raised concerns about this matter, and when he did it was to institute yet another open-ended investigation about which no specific details have been shared, such as who the retired judge is and what deadline has been set," he said.

Steenhuisen said the DA believed that the president’s failure to act decisively and give unequivocal assurances had led to deep suspicion and concern in South Africa and abroad.

"By failing to deal with this matter openly and swiftly, President Ramaphosa has put at risk R60 billion of annual SA exports to the US that are made possible by our AGOA duty-free benefits, which can be withdrawn by the US at any stage, and which are up for review in 2025," he said.

"This will do severe social and economic harm to the ordinary South Africans working in the automotive, agricultural, and other sectors that rely heavily on AGOA for market access for their products. At least 100 000 jobs are at risk."

With unemployment standing at over 40%, and with more than 30 million people living below the poverty line, the DA believed there could be no more important matter for Parliament to discuss than this matter, Steenhuisen said

"But it comes as no surprise that, yet again, the ANC speaker has chosen to protect the ANC executive and shield them from accountability." he added.

Brigety allegations

On Friday, News24 reported that the DA had submitted a Promotion of Access to Information (PAIA) application to the office of the president asking how Ramaphosa had decided to appoint an independent inquiry into whether SA had given weapons to Russia.

This comes after US ambassador to South Africa, Rueben Brigety, last week made allegations that SA had provided weapons and ammunition to Russia, which were allegedly uploaded onto a ship that docked at the Simon’s Town naval base in Cape Town.

The DA application was submitted by Emma Powell, the party's spokesperson for international relations and cooperation.

In the application, a copy of which was seen by News24, the DA requested a record of how and why Ramaphosa had decided to set up the inquiry.

"Given that on 11 May 2023, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had decided to institute an independent inquiry to be led by a retired judge into the docking of a Russian ship at Simon’s Town naval base and to ascertain whether it was loaded with any weapons when it left the country’s shores," reads the application.

The purpose of the PAIA application, according to the DA, is to request "a record of decision comprising the minutes of the meeting that informed the decision to institute the inquiry and record of any deliberations or consultations that the President made before a decision was taken to institute the inquiry".

The party also wants the records and minutes of all discussions Ramaphosa had with the ministers of defence and international relations and cooperation, as well as other department officials with respect to the ambassador's allegations.

