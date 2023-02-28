2h ago

add bookmark

State of disaster: Government finalises regulations to 'minimise impact of load shedding'

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The regulations for the electricity state of disaster have been finalised.
  • They are geared at minimising the impact of load shedding on livelihoods, the economy, policing functions and food security.
  • The regulations were gazetted following a meeting of the President's Coordinating Council on Monday.

The government's electricity state of disaster will see faster authorisation to avail land for energy generation and taking steps to facilitate international assistance aimed at alleviating, containing or minimising the state of disaster.

Following a sitting of the President's Coordinating Council (PCC), as well as a special sitting of Cabinet on Monday, the government gazetted the regulations to give effect to the state of disaster.

The national state of disaster plan includes implementing measures to remove impediments to the development or construction of new generation capacity.

State entities should also streamline and expedite application and decision-making procedures for regulatory processes related to energy generation projects. This includes designating a single department or institution to receive and coordinate the processing of applications and stipulating maximum time frames for decision-making.

READ | Ramaphosa says electricity state of disaster will remove 'unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles'

The state of disaster will also provide for exemptions or approvals under the Subdivision of Agricultural Land Act of 1970, and the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act of 2013, to authorise land use for energy generation.

Mobile operators and broadcasters will issue public service announcements on the national state of disaster at no cost to users.

The regulations also mean that the sale of electricity generated by individuals, organs of state or private institutions to Eskom or municipal distributors will be facilitated.

Eskom will also import electricity from neighbouring countries and conclude these contracts speedily and on a negotiated basis. This will be in accordance with emergency procurement procedures.

Furthermore, steps will also be taken to facilitate international assistance aimed at alleviating, containing or minimising the national state of disaster.

Other plans include:

 - Minimising the impact of load shedding on livelihoods, the economy, policing functions, national security, security services, education services, health services, water services, food security, communications and municipal services;

 - Reducing and managing the impact of load shedding on service delivery to support life-saving and specified essential infrastructure; and

 - Providing measures to enable the connection of new generation of electricity and improve Eskom's plant performance.

Under the regulations, Cabinet ministers can issue directions within their area of focus to address the current electricity shortfall and prevent a worsening energy situation. Ministers can support specific areas where "protection" is required, such as critical water infrastructure and health facilities.

The regulations enable emergency procurement in line with the Public Finance Management Act, Municipal Finance Management Act and Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act. 

READ | Is Sputla the new electricity minister?

Accounting officers will still be required to report at regular intervals to the Auditor-General on expenditure incurred in implementing regulations.

Similarly, the regulations require regular reporting to Parliament on these expenses.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the government was confident that the regulations would provide the extraordinary measures required to deal with South Africa's energy constraints.

"These regulations come into operation on the date of publication in the Government Gazette. The development of the regulations is the result of extensive consultations between key role players across all spheres of government. It represents the best available options appropriate to the situation the country finds itself in and within the limited available resources available to address our energy challenges," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload sheddingservice deliveryelectricitygovernmentpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think hospitals, schools and cellphone networks should be exempt from load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the national grid is unstable
23% - 443 votes
Yes, lives and livelihoods are at risk
77% - 1512 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.42
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.30
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.56
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.41
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
940.31
+0.5%
Palladium
1,422.52
-0.1%
Gold
1,809.11
-0.5%
Silver
20.56
-0.3%
Brent Crude
82.45
-0.9%
Top 40
71,955
+0.6%
All Share
78,012
+0.6%
Resource 10
65,808
+0.3%
Industrial 25
104,372
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,685
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

5h ago

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

9h ago

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

9h ago

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

6h ago

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo