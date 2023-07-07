1h ago

Share

Time is running out to nominate the next Public Protector

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during her impeachment hearing.
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during her impeachment hearing.
Jan Gerber/News24
  • Nominations for a new Public Protector close on Friday afternoon.
  • Incumbent Busisiwe Mkhwebane's term of office comes to an end on 14 October.
  • The National Assembly appointed an ad hoc committee to select the new Public Protector.

Be quick! If you want to nominate a candidate to become the next Public Protector, you have until Friday 16:00 to get your nomination of a "suitable candidate" to the committee tasked with appointing Busisiwe Mkhwebane's successor.

The seven-year term of Mkhwebane – who is waging a war of attrition against her impeachment with Parliament – comes to an end on 14 October.

The Public Protector is appointed by the president on the recommendation of the National Assembly for a non-renewable term of seven years.

The National Assembly appointed an ad hoc committee to appoint a new Public Protector.

"The Public Protector is a state institution supporting constitutional democracy, established in terms of Chapter 9 of the Constitution. The Public Protector has the power to investigate any conduct in state affairs, or in the public administration in any sphere of government, that is alleged or suspected to be improper or to result in any impropriety or prejudice, to report on that conduct and take appropriate remedial action," reads a statement from the committee's chairperson, ANC MP Cyril Xaba.

READ | SSA to screen candidates to succeed former employee Mkhwebane as Public Protector

The person recommended as Public Protector must be a South African citizen who is fit and proper for such an office, and have the following qualifications:

(a) Is a judge of a high court; or


(b) Is admitted as an advocate or an attorney and has, for a cumulative period of at least  10 years after having been so admitted, practised as an advocate or an attorney; or


(c) Is qualified to be admitted as an advocate or an attorney and has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having so qualified, lectured in law at a university; or


(d) Has specialised knowledge of or experience, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, in the administration of justice, public administration or public finance; or


(e) Has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, been a Member of Parliament; or


(f) Has acquired any combination of experience mentioned in paragraphs (b) to (e), for a cumulative period of at least 10 years.

Xaba said the applications and nominations must contain the full name, address or email address and contact details of the person or organisation making the nomination, a signed acceptance of the nomination by the nominee and a curriculum vitae (CV) providing the nominee's full name, ID number and gender, contact details, including physical address, telephone/cell phone number and email address.

Relevant previous work experience (including relevant dates and organisations concerned) and academic qualifications should also be included.

As part of the selection process, all shortlisted candidates will be subjected to processes such as suitability screening, reference checks and qualifications verification, and be expected to complete a questionnaire.

ALSO READ | Process to select Mkhwebane's successor underway

According to the programme, which was adopted as a "living document" last month, meaning it can still change if necessary, the consolidation of the information and screening of CVs, and the publication of the CVs for public comment will take place from 10 to 21 July.

The shortlisting process will take place between 24 and 28 July.

The committee will decide on how many candidates will be shortlisted depending on the CVs they receive.

The committee will interview candidates between 21 and 24 August, before deliberating and recommending a candidate by 31 August.

Applications and nominations must reach the committee's secretary, Vhonani Ramaano, by no later than 7 July 2023 at 16:00. Ramaano can be contacted at 021 403 3820 and pprotector@parliament.gov.za.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
busisiwe mkhwebaneparliamentpoliticspublic protector
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 2368 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 7304 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 154 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.96
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
24.22
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.69
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.62
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
907.48
+0.0%
Palladium
1,240.19
+0.6%
Gold
1,923.73
+0.7%
Silver
22.86
+0.6%
Brent Crude
76.52
-0.2%
Top 40
69,342
+0.8%
All Share
74,659
+0.7%
Resource 10
61,172
+1.7%
Industrial 25
103,223
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,967
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo