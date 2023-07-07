Time is running out to nominate the next Public Protector

Nominations for a new Public Protector close on Friday afternoon.

Incumbent Busisiwe Mkhwebane's term of office comes to an end on 14 October.

The National Assembly appointed an ad hoc committee to select the new Public Protector.

Be quick! If you want to nominate a candidate to become the next Public Protector, you have until Friday 16:00 to get your nomination of a "suitable candidate" to the committee tasked with appointing Busisiwe Mkhwebane's successor.

The seven-year term of Mkhwebane – who is waging a war of attrition against her impeachment with Parliament – comes to an end on 14 October.

The Public Protector is appointed by the president on the recommendation of the National Assembly for a non-renewable term of seven years.

"The Public Protector is a state institution supporting constitutional democracy, established in terms of Chapter 9 of the Constitution. The Public Protector has the power to investigate any conduct in state affairs, or in the public administration in any sphere of government, that is alleged or suspected to be improper or to result in any impropriety or prejudice, to report on that conduct and take appropriate remedial action," reads a statement from the committee's chairperson, ANC MP Cyril Xaba.

The person recommended as Public Protector must be a South African citizen who is fit and proper for such an office, and have the following qualifications:

(a) Is a judge of a high court; or





(b) Is admitted as an advocate or an attorney and has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having been so admitted, practised as an advocate or an attorney; or





(c) Is qualified to be admitted as an advocate or an attorney and has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having so qualified, lectured in law at a university; or





(d) Has specialised knowledge of or experience, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, in the administration of justice, public administration or public finance; or





(e) Has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, been a Member of Parliament; or





(f) Has acquired any combination of experience mentioned in paragraphs (b) to (e), for a cumulative period of at least 10 years.



Xaba said the applications and nominations must contain the full name, address or email address and contact details of the person or organisation making the nomination, a signed acceptance of the nomination by the nominee and a curriculum vitae (CV) providing the nominee's full name, ID number and gender, contact details, including physical address, telephone/cell phone number and email address.



Relevant previous work experience (including relevant dates and organisations concerned) and academic qualifications should also be included.

As part of the selection process, all shortlisted candidates will be subjected to processes such as suitability screening, reference checks and qualifications verification, and be expected to complete a questionnaire.

According to the programme, which was adopted as a "living document" last month, meaning it can still change if necessary, the consolidation of the information and screening of CVs, and the publication of the CVs for public comment will take place from 10 to 21 July.

The shortlisting process will take place between 24 and 28 July.

The committee will decide on how many candidates will be shortlisted depending on the CVs they receive.



The committee will interview candidates between 21 and 24 August, before deliberating and recommending a candidate by 31 August.

Applications and nominations must reach the committee's secretary, Vhonani Ramaano, by no later than 7 July 2023 at 16:00. Ramaano can be contacted at 021 403 3820 and pprotector@parliament.gov.za.



