Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu ignores legal summons to appear in Parliament

Zintle Mahlati
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu
PHOTO: Rapport
  • Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu did not appear before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Tourism after she was summoned to appear. 
  • Sisulu was summoned to appear before the committee after previous requests for her appearance were ignored. 
  • The minister said she respected the committee's work but was seeking legal advice on the summons. 

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's decision not to appear before Parliament despite being issued a summons may land her in hot water. 

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Tourism plans to ask National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to discipline Sisulu after she failed to appear before the committee to account for her ministerial portfolio.

Tourism committee member Manny de Freitas, a DA MP, said Sisulu had been sent numerous requests to appear before the committee, but she failed to appear and had never once sent an apology. 

The committee then sent her a summons to appear this week, but instead of appearing, she sent a legal representative. 

Sisulu confirmed on Wednesday that the committee had ordered her to appear before it, but she did not attend. 

ALSO READ | Correctional services dept responds to Sisulu's claims that John Block was treated unfairly

She said she was seeking legal advice on the summons issued. 

She added that she respected the committee's work. 

The minister's spokesperson Steve Motale said in a statement on Wednesday: "Minister Sisulu wishes to place on record that she respects the portfolio committee in its role as an extension of Parliament to exercise oversight.

"The minister has always supported the mandate and work of the committee and will continue to do so. She, therefore, views the current developments as unfortunate and unnecessary," Motale said. 

In response to the portfolio committee's decision to invoke a legal route, Minister Sisulu has taken legal advice and is challenging the committee's decision to issue summons and the subsequent processes relating to it. Consequently, the minister cannot respond to any issue related to the summons as the matter is sub judice.

According to National Assembly's rules, the committee is empowered to summons any person to appear before it to give evidence under oath or to produce documents. 

The DA said if Sisulu was not interested in serving as a minister and performing her accounting responsibilities she should resign. 

The party said ignoring a summons could equate to a criminal act and could lead to a fine or 12 months in jail. 

"The situation is unprecedented as the failure by Sisulu to attend the committee meeting constitutes a criminal act," De Freitas said, adding that a letter would be sent to the speaker requesting that Sisulu be held accountable for her failure to respond to the summons and attending the portfolio committee meeting. 

News24 did not receive comment from Tourism Portfolio Committee chairperson Tandi Mahambehlala. 

