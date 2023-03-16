Why Steenhuisen wants parliamentary committee to probe allegations of corruption at Eskom

The National Assembly debated a motion to establish an ad-hoc committee to look into allegations of corruption at Eskom.

The motion was tabled by John Steenhuisen.

According to Steenhuisen, only Parliament can give a protected platform for corruption to be brought to light.

The ailing power utility Eskom will never be fixed until South Africans know who and what is breaking it.

This is according to DA leader John Steenhuisen - who, on Thursday, brought a motion to the National Assembly for an ad-hoc committee to be established, so that allegations of corruption at Eskom can be investigated.

"The fact is, only a parliamentary inquiry can give a proper platform and protection to those innocent people who know what is happening at Eskom, and who have been threatened and subdued into silence by the connected syndicates that extend right into the upper reaches of government," Steenhuisen said.

The ANC largely ridiculed his motion as its MPs cited other investigations ongoing at Eskom.

According to Steenhuisen, those with information must not be assassinated, like Babita Deokaran, or poisoned, like Andre de Ruyter.

"They need the full protection of a parliamentary inquiry if we are to know the truth. And given De Ruyter's poisoning, there is clearly a determined effort to stop the truth from coming out. Make no mistake, the allegations are serious. They are made in intelligence reports containing detailed information gathered by private investigators," he said.

According to Steenhuisen, four criminal groups are stealing billions by controlling Eskom's procurement processes.

He said:

All the people in the buying and selling process are either part of the criminal cartel, or they are bribed. These cartels break Eskom's infrastructure on purpose, so that they can profit from all the work and parts needed to fix them again. This is why Eskom pays R238 000 for a wooden-handled mop. R80 000 each for knee guards, worth R320 each. R58 for a roll of toilet paper. R56 for a bottle of milk.

During an explosive interview with eNCA journalist Annika Larsen last month, De Ruyter revealed that he had told a Cabinet member about high-end politicians and sabotage at Eskom, led by four crime cartels.

EFF MP Veronica Mente used the opportunity to promote the party's shutdown on Monday. She said everyone had been warned about what was going to happen.

Mente claimed that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was involved in corruption.

She claimed that companies, with which Gordhan had a vested interest, had received kickbacks from Eskom.

Gordhan, who was in the meeting, denied the allegations.

Freedom Front Plus MP Pieter Groenewald said MPs had a constitutional obligation to ensure the matter was investigated.

"Honourable Gordhan must come forward and say who these people are. Don't hide behind the smokescreens of having security investigations. This committee must be established, and the ministers need to appear before these committees," he said.

The National Assembly will vote on the matter next Thursday.



