Zuma back in SA after medical 'check-up and observations went well' in Russia

Former president Jacob Zuma
PHOTO: Thulani Mbele/Gallo Images/Sowetan
  • Former president Jacob Zuma is back in the country.
  • Zuma recently underwent medical treatment in Russia, but details on the treatment he had received are still unknown.
  • According to the Jacob Zuma Foundation, his observations went well.

Following an extended stay in Russia for medical treatment, former president Jacob Zuma is back in the country.

According to Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson of the JG Zuma Foundation, the medical check-up and observations went well.

Details of the treatment Zuma received remain unknown.

"The JG Zuma Foundation is glad to announce that its patron has recently returned from his medically related trip to the Russian Federation. The check-up and observations went well. He wishes to thank all the progressive South African citizens and organisations who sent him good wishes and prayers during this period," Manyi said in a statement.

Manyi said Zuma's return had been necessitated by the private prosecution matter which will be sitting in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

"In terms of the law, it is compulsory for the private prosecutor to appear whenever the accused persons appear in terms of the summons or as ordered by a judge. As matters stand and barring any not to be ruled out shenanigans, the private prosecution is otherwise set down to be conducted in the presence of the two accused persons this Friday," he said.

News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan and senior State advocate Billy Downer filed an enforcement appeal to prevent any action resulting from Zuma's private prosecution while he appeals the matter.

This comes after three judges – Gregory Kruger, Jacqui Henrique and Mokgere Masipa – deemed Zuma's private prosecution against Maughan and Downer was an abuse of power.

Downer is the prosecutor in Zuma's arms deal corruption trial. 

The judges agreed that Zuma's private prosecution of Maughan had all the elements of a Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation (SLAPP) suit, which is a legal strategy often employed by big corporations or individuals that bring defamation actions for huge amounts against individuals who criticise them.

Zuma has, however, appealed the matter. 

READ | Judgment reserved in Maughan, Downer enforcement appeal case against Zuma

The former head of state has resorted to Stalingrad tactics, using almost every opportunity to appeal processes of the court.

While Zuma is back on home soil, the Department of Correctional Services is yet to decide on his fate.

Last Thursday, the Constitutional Court dismissed the department's application for leave to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that Zuma should return to prison.

The apex court found the department's appeal "bears no reasonable prospect of success", and dismissed the application with costs.

Zuma was jailed in July 2021 after he was sentenced to 15 months for contempt of the Constitutional Court for refusing to obey an order to appear before the Zondo Commission.

READ | Not Russian back: Zuma extends his stay in Moscow as SA prison authorities decide his fate

However, hardly two months later, he was released on medical parole after the then-national commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser, overruled the Medical Parole Advisory Board's (MPAB) recommendation that the former president did not qualify.

The DA, AfriForum and Helen Suzman Foundation asked the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to review Fraser's decision and set it aside, which it did. Zuma and the DCS then appealed, but the SCA upheld the High Court's decision.

The SCA found Zuma "has not finished serving his sentence" and said "he must return to the Estcourt Correctional Centre to do so". 

