1h ago

Share

ANC leaders' interference in Youth League affairs 'poses a threat to credibility of congress'

accreditation
Bongekile Macupe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANCYL NWTT convener Xola Nqola. Photo: Facebook/ Xola Nqola
ANCYL NWTT convener Xola Nqola. Photo: Facebook/ Xola Nqola
  • The ANCYL task team is not happy that ANC leaders are interfering in its affairs.
  • The Youth League is hosting its 26th national congress next weekend. 
  • The last congress was held in 2015, at which Collen Maine was elected as president.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) task team's national working committee (NWTT) has warned against what it calls "favouritism" and "interference" by its mother body as it heads to its national congress next weekend.

The committee held a meeting on Wednesday to assess the progress made for its 26th national congress, which will run from 30 June until 4 July at Nasrec, Johannesburg.

In a statement, the NWTT said it valued the ANC's commitment to assisting the ANCYL to convene its congress, but it was not pleased by what it called a "heavy-handed approach taken by some ANC leaders" in its affairs.

The statement reads: 

The interference and, at times, apparent favouritism towards specific candidates pose a threat to the credibility of the congress. The NWTT remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the autonomy of the ANCYL and upholding the integrity of the congress.

The committee added: "The NWTT will engage with ANC officials to address these issues and find ways to ensure that the credibility of the congress is maintained. It is essential that the ANCYL's congress reflects the democratic values and principles upon which the organisation was founded."

Recently, there had been reports that certain leaders in the ANC had sidelined the task team convener, Xola Nqola, in carrying out his functions. TimesLive reported last month that the ANC's head of organising, Mdu Manana, had allegedly taken over the task team, sidelining Nqola. 

According to TimesLive, this led to the chairperson of the Eastern Cape ANC, Oscar Mabuyane, and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni laying a complaint with the party's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula.

The Sunday World reported that there seemed to be divisions in the ANC in the Eastern Cape about who should emerge in the leadership race of the ANCYL because Mabuyane and provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, allegedly submitted different lists to Luthuli House on who should contest.

Meanwhile, the frontrunners for the position of ANCYL president are Collen Malatji, who claimed in an interview with News24 this week that he was leading the pack; another candidate is Aphiwe Mkhangelwa. Another person said to be in the running is ANC NEC member Zuko Godlimpi. However, Godlimpi is yet to publicly confirm that he is in the race.

READ | 'You can't lead ANCYL if you serve in NEC': Malatji calls out double-dipping ahead of league election

The NWTT said members of the ANCYL were ready for the national congress, which it said was a "crucial moment".

"The young lions are resolute in our determination to ensure the successful convening of this historic congress. This congress represents a crucial moment for young people. Let us unite, drawing strength from our shared purpose, as we work towards reviving and building the ANCYL," reads the statement.

The ANCYL last held a national congress in 2015, at which Collen Maine was elected president.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancancylfikile mbalulazuko godlimpixola nqolapolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
29% - 1761 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 3403 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 835 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

4h ago

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

4h ago

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.57
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
23.64
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.34
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.53
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
923.26
-2.0%
Palladium
1,288.37
-3.7%
Gold
1,913.59
-1.0%
Silver
22.44
-0.9%
Brent Crude
77.12
+1.6%
Top 40
69,750
-0.7%
All Share
75,106
-0.7%
Resource 10
63,261
-1.3%
Industrial 25
102,454
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,884
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo