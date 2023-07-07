'Black lives don't matter': EFF calls for Phoenix massacre probe, DA rejects it, but ANC in support

The EFF and the DA have once again butted heads over the Phoenix massacre.

The DA, which initially labelled people in Phoenix as "heroes" in the aftermath of the killings, rejected a motion by the EFF to investigate the deaths, while the ANC supports it.

Sunday, 9 July, marks two years since the July 2021 unrest.



An EFF motion on racially-charged deaths in Phoenix, where 36 people died during the 2021 riots, has re-ignited a heated debate between the DA and the EFF - just three days before the provincial government marks the riots.

A wave of civil unrest broke out from 9 July to 18 July 2021 in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after former president Jacob Zuma's arrest for contempt of court, with the violence branching to the mostly Indian-populated area of Phoenix, where 36 black people were killed.

In the aftermath of the killings, the DA controversially placed posters in Phoenix with the words: "The ANC called you racists. We call you heroes."

The party removed the posters after an outcry.

More than 300 people died in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal during the unrest.

Fast-forward to a 6 July 2023 legislature debate, which came just as the government prepared to mark the 2021 July riots.

JULY UNREST | Stillborn investigations, no prosecutions and lost hope for Phoenix victims

The EFF tabled a motion calling for the establishment of an ad hoc committee to investigate the causes of the Phoenix massacre; receive submissions from the public on the impact and aftermath of the massacre on the affected communities; and establish a special fund for victims of what is now known as the Phoenix massacre.

EFF whip Nkululeko Ngubane called for the KwaZulu-Natal government to compensate those who died in the massacre.

DA MPL Bradley Singh said the motion was "opportunist, grandstanding and making an issue about Indians living in Phoenix".

Singh highlighted that more than 300 people had died in two provinces, to which Ngubane said:



We are speaking about Africans who were brutalised there [in Phoenix].

Ngubane evoked the killing of Mondli Majola, allegedly at the hands of two Indian brothers, Dylan and Ned Govender, in the Phoenix massacre.

The two brothers were acquitted of the murder charge, but will be sentenced for other charges.

Ngubane said the government had to provide houses, education until tertiary, and permanent jobs, among other things, for the families of those killed in Phoenix.

"This is a motion of justice against injustice, a motion of peace against violence, a motion of accountability and moral regeneration against racism and division in our communities," Ngubane said.

He called on the KwaZulu-Natal government to ostracise and blackball the brothers from doing business with the state at a provincial and local government level.

Singh said the EFF barely attended the legislature and was wasting taxpayers’ money with the motion.

He stressed that the DA subscribed to the law.

"Today’s debate is on a particularly sensitive and painful matter where innocent people lost their lives and families were torn apart due to violence during the July 2021 unrest," Singh said.

"The DA has always maintained that those who committed these horrific crimes must be arrested and prosecuted.

"As a resident of Phoenix, I can categorically state that Indian people in Phoenix are not racist as claimed by the EFF and its commander-in-chief [Julius Malema].

"In Phoenix, Africans and Indians live side-by-side and have been doing so for decades."

He attributed to the ANC's “internal differences” the carnage that played out in KZN and in Gauteng.

"The failure of the police to demonstrate the capacity to respond swiftly and effectively to the riots led to fear and panic in communities who perceived themselves to be under attack – not just in Phoenix but across our province," Singh said.

He added: "Why are they not speaking up on behalf of the balance of the 318 people who also were victims? Why are they not speaking up on behalf of their still grieving families? Shame on you.

"The DA rejects this motion with the contempt it deserves."

The IFP blamed the ANC for what happened in Phoenix because its government failed to take guns off the streets.

WATCH | What happened in Phoenix should be ‘left in the past’

Slanting towards the EFF motion, ANC MPL Jomo Sibiya said there won't be peace if there is no justice.

He hit back at the IFP and said "historically" the party killed people in the province during the apartheid era, using Heckler & Koch G3 and R1 assault guns that were still in the hands of IFP men in rural villages.

"It's black people that were killed there [in Phoenix]. [IFP MPL Blessed] Gwala is being insensitive and politicising this matter because they think they're going to win this province. It's a shame," Sibiya said.

He said the ANC won't turn a blind eye to what happened in Phoenix.

Sibiya said: "Black African lives don't matter when it comes to the DA. We want to warn the DA and IFP to be careful [as they're] trampling on the dead."



