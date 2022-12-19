BREAKING | Cyril Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president

Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as ANC president.

He beat Zweli Mkhize with 579 votes.

Paul Mashatile has been elected deputy president.

Cyril Ramaphosa has survived the onslaught from Zweli Mkhize to be elected for a second term as ANC president.



Ramaphosa won with 2 476 votes against Mkhize's 1 897.

Ramaphosa's victory, however, wasn't a complete win for his slate. Paul Mashatile, who was not supported by the president's camp, was elected deputy president ahead of Oscar Mabuyane and Ronald Lamola.

Mashatile received 2 178 votes, compared to Mabuyane's 1 858 and Lamola's 315.

Gwede Mantashe was re-elected as national chairperson, while Fikile Mbalula will occupy the secretary-general's important office.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Follow the ANC conference live as it unfolds

His first deputy secretary will be Nomvula Mokonyane, and the second deputy will be Maropene Ramokgopa.

Gwen Ramokgopa has been elected treasurer-general.

More to follow.



