BREAKING | Cyril Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president

Jan Gerber
  • Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as ANC president. 
  • He beat Zweli Mkhize with 579 votes. 
  • Paul Mashatile has been elected deputy president. 

Cyril Ramaphosa has survived the onslaught from Zweli Mkhize to be elected for a second term as ANC president.

Ramaphosa won with 2 476 votes against Mkhize's 1 897.

Ramaphosa's victory, however, wasn't a complete win for his slate. Paul Mashatile, who was not supported by the president's camp, was elected deputy president ahead of Oscar Mabuyane and Ronald Lamola.

Mashatile received 2 178 votes, compared to Mabuyane's 1 858 and Lamola's 315.

Gwede Mantashe was re-elected as national chairperson, while Fikile Mbalula will occupy the secretary-general's important office.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Follow the ANC conference live as it unfolds

His first deputy secretary will be Nomvula Mokonyane, and the second deputy will be Maropene Ramokgopa.

Gwen Ramokgopa has been elected treasurer-general.

More to follow.


