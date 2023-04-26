1h ago

BRICS nations must promote peace and development for ‘stable world order’ – Dirco deputy minister

South Africa Deputy Minister of International Relations Candith Mashego-Dlamini speaking at the BRICS dialogue on Africa and the Middle East on Wednesday. Photo: BRICSza/Twitter
  • The BRICS group of nations should promote peace to create a more stable global order. 
  • This is according to Deputy Minister of International Relations Candith Mashego-Dlamini.
  • Deputy ministers of all BRICS nations are meeting in Cape Town for a summit on the Middle East and north Africa.

International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini has called on her BRICS counterparts to prioritise regional and continental peace to create a sustainable global order based on international law.

Mashego-Dlamini delivered an opening address at the 9th session of the meeting of BRICS deputy ministers and special envoys responsible for the Middle East and North Africa in Cape Town.

She told delegates that the world faced global challenges like food security, energy security, climate change, conflict and instability.   

"One of the biggest security challenges in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) remains the issue of violent extremism, terrorism, and armed conflict through both traditional and non-traditional asymmetrical and non-linear warfare. The rise of violent extremist terrorist groups over the past decade such as ISIS, Boko Haram, Al-shabaab and AQIM, amongst others, has caused great damage to the region and beyond."

Mashego-Dlamini said continuous assessments of the threat, and sharing of information, would ensure progress in addressing security challenges.

"BRICS must continue to prioritise regional and continental peace, stability, security and development as the main components towards contributing to a sustainable peaceful and just global order based on international law," she said.

"We support the efforts of the United Nations, which is best placed to deal with this threat in all its forms, helping to develop international consensus and promoting international standards for countering terrorism, whilst ensuring global efforts are rooted in respect for human rights, the rule of law, and the peaceful resolution of conflict."

Mashego-Dlamini added that there appeared to be quiet, but incremental, geo-political change taking place in the Middle East.

"The importance of addressing conflict and security concerns through dialogue and inclusive consultations in a coordinated and cooperative manner is a 'sine qua non' for a peaceful, secure and stable Middle East and North Africa. As the BRICS collective let us reaffirm our commitment to the basic principle of building peace, security and stability in the MENA region," she said.

Mashego-Dlamini said South Africa was deeply concerned over the violence in Palestine.

"The brutality and provocative rhetoric of these actions perpetuates an endemic cycle of violence which is not conducive to peace, and detracts from a just settlement, based on a two-State solution."


