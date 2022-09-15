By-elections: Why the ANC should be worried about the IFP's win in Richards Bay

The IFP won a ward previously held by the ANC in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, during Wednesday's by-election.

The ANC had held the ward for years, but a resignation by a councillor gave the IFP an opening to widen its dominance in the uMhlathuze municipality.

An analysis of the election results combined with previous projections show the ANC should be worried about the IFP's growth in KZN.

The IFP's victory in winning a ward from the ANC in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, could symbolise a significant shift for the ANC's elections prospects in previously perceived strongholds.

This is according to independent data analyst Dawie Scholtz, who said the win showed a trend that the IFP has been growing in urban areas from as far back as 2019.

The IFP won ward 12, which was previously held by the ANC, in uMhlathuze Local Municipality during a by-election on Wednesday.

The ward was vacant following the resignation of an ANC councillor.

UMhlathuze municipality is governed by the IFP through a coalition partnership with the EFF.

Scholtz said the IFP's election victory symbolised the success of the party in KwaZulu-Natal.

Despite the ANC doing well in some of the elections, the party has faced setbacks and losses to the IFP.

READ | DA has eyes on the prize as Prince Albert Municipality gears up for hotly contested by-election

"The IFP has continually been making inroads, and taking support from the ANC for a period of time. It started in 2019 in the general election and was repeated in 2021 to an even greater extent. Now, in the by-elections, not uniformly - the ANC still do okay or win, but the IFP seems to be doing better and better in KZN.

"Further outside of their traditional strongholds, like the true deep northern, rural parts of KZN, is where the IFP is at its strongest. But this ward in uMhlathuze, which is in Richards Bay, where the ANC has historically been dominant, you see the IFP growth going further south in the KZN and more urban," he said.

It may be early to make projections ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections, but Scholtz said the ANC may have reason to be worried.

"This is a warning sign for the ANC. KZN is a huge province with a lot of voters. It could have a huge impact on national elections," Scholtz said.

Scholtz speculated that President Cyril Ramaphosa and the impact of former president Jacob Zuma could play a role in why voters were moving slowly away from the ANC.

Zuma remained popular, while Ramaphosa struggled to gain the same popularity as the former ANC leader, he explained.

Scholtz said:

The period where the ANC was doing very well in KZN was in the Zuma period of the ANC. One fact was that Zuma was popular in KZN throughout his entire time as president, even when his popularity waned in the rest of the country. When Ramaphosa took over as president of the country and the ANC, Ramaphosa's approval rating was higher than Zuma's across the country, except in KZN.

"KZN is where Ramaphosa is significantly less popular than Zuma, so I think it's deeply tied to the ANC's leadership, excluding the ANC's KZN faction," Scholtz said.

The IFP was elated at the victory, saying it showed communities were willing to reject the ANC.

"Since the dawn of our democracy, Ward 12 has always been under the stewardship of the ANC, as this ward is a former ANC stronghold," the IFP said in a statement.

"The IFP's victory in this ward signifies things to come in 2024. It is proof that the people of KZN are desperate for change and are rejecting the unethical and self-serving leadership that has characterised the ruling party, which has plunged this province into mismanagement and corruption. Voters continue to reject the arrogant ANC, which no longer cares for the people of this province."

Western Cape Prince Albert, DA emerges victorious

The DA managed to increase its support base in Prince Albert in the Western Cape.

This area was not always the DA's strongest support base.

The ANC and the Patriotic Alliance did not contest this by-election, but a party called the Karoo Gemeenskap Party (KGP) stood against the DA.

READ | Party funding: DA scores big in first quarter, ANC and PA submit declarations late

The KGP previously held the contested ward, but it terminated the councillor's membership.



The KGP was in coalition with the ANC and the PA.

The DA's win over the KGP was significant because the area is a coloured-dominated community, which had shown previous signs of moving away from the DA.

Another factor was that it showed voters were unforgiving of the KGP for partnering with the ANC, Sholtz speculated.

"The DA had been shut out from governing in the Karoo region for a while, since last year's elections, so now they have outright control of the Prince Albert municipality. Also, it is an area where they have not historically been quite big in, the DA is strong in the Western Cape, but in that portion of the Western Cape, they are a bit weaker.

"This ward is also almost exclusively coloured voters, so you can tell what's happening with coloured voters in the Western Cape. I think it's still a good result for the DA, and probably with some of the other previous by-election results, it's starting to imply that the DA is recovering a few its coloured voters," Sholtz said.







