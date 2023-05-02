1h ago

Share

COPE leaders Mosiuoa Lekota, Colleen Makhubele hauled before High Court by disgruntled member

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
COPE leaders Mosiuoa Lekota and Colleen Makhubele have been hauled before the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for removing a Tshwane councillor.
COPE leaders Mosiuoa Lekota and Colleen Makhubele have been hauled before the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for removing a Tshwane councillor.
Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • The Congress of the People's political flux has brought the party into the spotlight. 
  • A COPE member says his membership and position as a councillor were unfairly withdrawn based on an old criminal record. 
  • Justice Thabang Sefanyetso says he was convicted of a traffic offence in 1999 but this should not halt his ability to stand as a councillor. 

COPE leaders Mosiuoa Lekota and Colleen Makhubele, who currently serves as speaker of the Joburg council, have been hauled before the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for "unfairly" removing a Tshwane councillor. 

Lekota and Makhubele face a court application filed by Justice Thabang Sefanyetso, a former Tshwane councillor, whose membership remains under dispute. 

Sefanyetso had initially made the news in March in Tshwane as the COPE councillor who replaced former mayor Murunwa Makwarela. 

Makwarela was removed as a COPE member because of his insolvency status, which left his former party and himself embroiled in a political scandal. 

When Sefanyetso was expected to take on the membership of the PR seat held by COPE in Tshwane, he was "unfairly" removed, he claimed in court papers filed at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. 

Sefanyetso said he was legally allowed to replace Makwarela. 

READ | Former Tshwane mayor Makwarela to appear in court on fraud charges after handing himself over

In court papers, he accused Makhubele and Lekota of using an old criminal charge to question his public standing as a councillor. 

Sefanyetso said he pleaded guilty to committing a road traffic offence in 1999, and he was given a sentence which carried a fine, which he paid. 

He said this criminal conviction did not prevent him from performing his other duties, which included working as a police officer and a forensic investigator for Standard Bank and Nedbank. 

He said he worked in the crime-fighting space until 2021 when he enrolled as a councillor. 

Sefanyetso said that because his criminal conviction had not prevented him from holding a job, it was unfair that Makhubele and Lekota eliminated him from taking up his rightful position as a PR councillor. 

"Several of my constitutionally guaranteed rights were infringed, including freedom of association and my fair trial and rights. Termination of my membership was malicious, arbitrary, dangerous, dictatorial, reprehensible and flouted the very party constitution," Sefanyetso said.

The former COPE member said he wanted his membership reinstated and to be placed at the top of the PR councillor list and reselected as a Tshwane councillor. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
copecolleen makhubelemurunwa makwarelamosiuoa lekotacrime and courtspolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should lead the City of Johannesburg?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bring back the DA's Mpho Phalatse
69% - 751 votes
Watch out for PA's Gayton McKenzie
9% - 100 votes
Give ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni a shot
9% - 96 votes
Don't rule out ANC’s Dada Morero
3% - 28 votes
As long as it's not another unknown
11% - 116 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.04
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.31
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.1%
Platinum
1,064.80
+1.5%
Palladium
1,441.38
-1.2%
Gold
2,014.28
+1.6%
Silver
25.31
+1.3%
Brent Crude
79.31
-1.3%
Top 40
71,884
-1.0%
All Share
77,533
-0.9%
Resource 10
68,269
-1.1%
Industrial 25
105,057
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,548
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo