24m ago

add bookmark

DA bags majority seats in re-elected Ekurhuleni mayor's new executive

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell.
Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell.
rosetta msimango
  • Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell has announced her new executive. 
  • Campbell, who was ousted in a motion of no confidence vote against her in October, was re-elected mayor last week.
  • The mayor says her office now faces refuse collection problems and a water crisis that has to urgently be addressed by her executive.

DA members make up the majority of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell's new executive committee.

Campbell was re-elected Ekurhuleni mayor last week.

Seven people appointed to form part of her executive were DA councillors, with three positions bagged by coalition partners.

The DA runs a coalition arrangement with four other political parties in Ekurhuleni.

ActionSA indicated recently that it would pull out of the coalition arrangement in Ekurhuleni, leaving the DA to govern with the IFP, ACDP, Freedom Front Plus and Cope.

The newly appointed mayoral committee:

MMC for Finance: Fanyana Nkosi 

MMC for Health and Social Development: Jennifer Glover

MMC for Transport Planning: Mabekenyane Thamahane

MMC for Water, Sanitation and Energy: Senzi Sibeko

MMC for Real Estate: Tambo Mokoena

MMC for Corporate and Shared Services: Golden Maduana

MMC for Human Settlements: Alco Ngobese

MMC for City Planning: Heather Hart

MMC for Environment and Waste Management Services: Brandon Pretorius

MMC for Community Safety: Khathutshelo Rasilingwane

Campbell was ousted in a motion of no confidence in October, which was sponsored by the ANC, who accused her office of neglecting service delivery in the metro.

There have been growing concerns about poor refuse collection and water and electricity disruptions.

However, Campbell was re-elected last week after coalition talks between the ANC and EFF collapsed.

READ | DA left vulnerable as ActionSA abandons power-sharing deal in Ekurhuleni

Campbell said her new mayoral committee would deal with the issues faced by the city.

"Upon reassuming office last week, I made a commitment to the residents of Ekurhuleni that my office would hit the ground running. I have taken decisive steps on several issues, most notably the waste crisis, which is now being attended to with the urgency it rightly deserves," she said.

"Today, I would like to announce my team of MMCs who will guide their respective departments in a direction that builds on the great work we have achieved thus far. These people have been appointed based on their skillsets, and I have every confidence that they will lead their departments with the respect and dignity befitting of their office," Campbell said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tania campbelljohannesburggautengservice deliverypolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 960 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 4281 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 10146 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.26
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.41
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.90
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,770.65
-0.0%
Silver
21.47
-2.4%
Palladium
2,073.46
+2.1%
Platinum
1,013.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
93.14
-3.1%
Top 40
66,525
+0.4%
All Share
72,999
+0.2%
Resource 10
72,798
+1.3%
Industrial 25
87,561
+0.8%
Financial 15
15,771
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

14h ago

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

16h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo