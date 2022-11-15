DA bags majority seats in re-elected Ekurhuleni mayor's new executive

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell has announced her new executive.

Campbell, who was ousted in a motion of no confidence vote against her in October, was re-elected mayor last week.

The mayor says her office now faces refuse collection problems and a water crisis that has to urgently be addressed by her executive.

DA members make up the majority of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell's new executive committee.

Campbell was re-elected Ekurhuleni mayor last week.

Seven people appointed to form part of her executive were DA councillors, with three positions bagged by coalition partners.

The DA runs a coalition arrangement with four other political parties in Ekurhuleni.

ActionSA indicated recently that it would pull out of the coalition arrangement in Ekurhuleni, leaving the DA to govern with the IFP, ACDP, Freedom Front Plus and Cope.

The newly appointed mayoral committee:

MMC for Finance: Fanyana Nkosi MMC for Health and Social Development: Jennifer Glover MMC for Transport Planning: Mabekenyane Thamahane MMC for Water, Sanitation and Energy: Senzi Sibeko MMC for Real Estate: Tambo Mokoena MMC for Corporate and Shared Services: Golden Maduana MMC for Human Settlements: Alco Ngobese MMC for City Planning: Heather Hart MMC for Environment and Waste Management Services: Brandon Pretorius MMC for Community Safety: Khathutshelo Rasilingwane

Campbell was ousted in a motion of no confidence in October, which was sponsored by the ANC, who accused her office of neglecting service delivery in the metro.

There have been growing concerns about poor refuse collection and water and electricity disruptions.

However, Campbell was re-elected last week after coalition talks between the ANC and EFF collapsed.

READ | DA left vulnerable as ActionSA abandons power-sharing deal in Ekurhuleni

Campbell said her new mayoral committee would deal with the issues faced by the city.

"Upon reassuming office last week, I made a commitment to the residents of Ekurhuleni that my office would hit the ground running. I have taken decisive steps on several issues, most notably the waste crisis, which is now being attended to with the urgency it rightly deserves," she said.

"Today, I would like to announce my team of MMCs who will guide their respective departments in a direction that builds on the great work we have achieved thus far. These people have been appointed based on their skillsets, and I have every confidence that they will lead their departments with the respect and dignity befitting of their office," Campbell said.



