DA move to replace caucus leadership in eThekwini comes to screeching halt

DA eThekwini leader Thabani Mthethwa and three others were removed through a motion of no confidence.

But an election to replace them in eThekwini was brought to a screeching halt by the party's federal legal commission.

DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Dean Macpherson denies he is purging political opponents.

Cracks have emerged in the DA caucus in the eThekwini Municipality as the party's political executive moved to scotch an internal vote to replace its leadership quartet in the third biggest metro in the country.

The DA caucus leadership in eThekwini - comprising caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa, deputy caucus leader Mzamo Billy, chief whip Vincent Mkhize and whip Zoe Solomon - was quietly removed through a motion of no confidence in late June.

The DA made no announcement about the councillors' removal from the leadership structure.

It also did not communicate the plan to elect a new leadership over the weekend, which has since been squashed.

On the eve of the internal election for new leaders, the DA's federal legal commission (FLC), chaired by Glynnis Breytenbach, found the no-confidence vote to be "flawed", effectively reinstating the four.

According to a DA insider, the foursome sought relief from the FLC to block the election, which was scheduled for Friday, 30 June, after arguing, in written communication to the party's top brass, the process was flawed.

However, Mthethwa, Billy, Mkhize and Solomon are not entirely out of the woods yet as councillors are still studying a recent letter by the party's leaders.

A DA insider said the matter had not been entirely put to bed yet "because there are other processes that may unfold over time" and councillors were still studying the FLC's finding.

The party's provincial executive held a meeting to discuss the matter on Monday, 3 July.

Those in the know say the councillors were removed because of an apparent failure to hold a weakened ANC in eThekwini to account.

Others said Mthethwa, Billy, Mkhize and Solomon were purged for supporting DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard who had challenged Macpherson.

Macpherson denies this.

Approached for comment on the removal of the four councillors, he said: "As this is a result of a Federal Legal Commission ruling against a dispute lodged by two members of the caucus, I refer you to the chairperson of the Federal Council, Helen Zille."

Zille, who is believed to have visited DA councillors in the area last month, said:

The federal legal commission made a ruling which was conveyed to the affected parties. That is all there is to say.

On whether his camp was purging those who lost to his slate in the provincial conference, Macpherson said a majority of caucus members (35) signed a motion of no confidence in the leadership.

He added this was because they believed the leadership had not achieved the objectives of the caucus which included:

To plan and co-ordinate the party's strategy and outcomes in eThekwini.

Ensuring DA councillors are supplied with the necessary knowledge and information so that they can make the maximum contribution in the best interests of the DA and public.

Promote discussions on current issues that affect the municipality.

Ensure the business of the municipality runs effectively.

Identify contraventions of legislation and hold the governing party accountable for such contraventions.

Promote the DA's value charter, principles, mission statement and programme of action as set out in its constitution in the municipality.

Cracks appear to be emerging in the DA as it reached out to other political parties this week to topple the ANC.

Opposition parties, which are set to take part in a national convention on the DA's "moonshot pact" in August, are gearing up to work together to stop a possible ANC/EFF coalition after the 2024 general elections.