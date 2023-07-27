1h ago

Share

EFF keeps its promise to ban public representatives who failed to secure buses for anniversary rally

accreditation
Bongekile Macupe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vusi Khoza has been banned from the EFF's 10th anniversary rally.
Vusi Khoza has been banned from the EFF's 10th anniversary rally.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • The EFF has banned more than 400 of its public representatives from attending its anniversary bash for failing to secure transport for their constituents.
  • The party says the leaders had six months to organise the transport.
  • The EFF will celebrate its 10th anniversary at FNB Stadium in the south of Johannesburg on Saturday.

Former EFF KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Vusi Khoza is one of more than 400 leaders the party has banned from attending its 10th anniversary rally at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Hours before the EFF announced the list of public representatives - including MPs, members of provincial legislators and councillors - who would not be attending the celebration for failing to organise transportation for their constituencies to attend the big bash, Khoza had been entertaining a crowd that had gathered at the Marikana koppie in North West to celebrate the EFF's 10th birthday.

At a press briefing earlier this month, EFF leader Julius Malema said that public representatives had a deadline of 30 June to secure buses that would ferry people to the rally.

He said those who failed to do so would be publicly exposed.

READ | Sell gala dinner tickets, fill buses or be banished from birthday bash - Malema warns EFF leaders

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the EFF said the directive to arrange transportation was given on 31 January following a central command team meeting and that the initial deadline was 31 May, but it was extended to the end of June.

"This means that all public representatives had six months to organise transport for their constituencies, with a one-month extension granted. Those who failed to comply did so under this context."

"All those whose names appear on the list below are banned from attending the 10th anniversary rally of the EFF, and further consequences will be explored against them and all those who may have procured a certain amount of transportation but did not meet the requisite target. These will be explored by the EFF leadership in due course," the statement added.

On the list are four MPs and seven members of provincial legislatures from the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and North West.

The rest are councillors mainly from the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effvusi khozajulius malelmapolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 8817 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 380 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.44
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
22.66
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.43
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.88
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Platinum
970.28
+0.4%
Palladium
1,260.32
+0.5%
Gold
1,975.99
+0.2%
Silver
24.96
+0.1%
Brent Crude
82.92
-0.9%
Top 40
72,924
+0.9%
All Share
78,285
+1.0%
Resource 10
64,994
+0.8%
Industrial 25
106,209
+0.9%
Financial 15
17,206
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo