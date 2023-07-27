EFF keeps its promise to ban public representatives who failed to secure buses for anniversary rally

The EFF has banned more than 400 of its public representatives from attending its anniversary bash for failing to secure transport for their constituents.

The party says the leaders had six months to organise the transport.

The EFF will celebrate its 10th anniversary at FNB Stadium in the south of Johannesburg on Saturday.

Former EFF KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Vusi Khoza is one of more than 400 leaders the party has banned from attending its 10th anniversary rally at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Hours before the EFF announced the list of public representatives - including MPs, members of provincial legislators and councillors - who would not be attending the celebration for failing to organise transportation for their constituencies to attend the big bash, Khoza had been entertaining a crowd that had gathered at the Marikana koppie in North West to celebrate the EFF's 10th birthday.



At a press briefing earlier this month, EFF leader Julius Malema said that public representatives had a deadline of 30 June to secure buses that would ferry people to the rally.

He said those who failed to do so would be publicly exposed.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the EFF said the directive to arrange transportation was given on 31 January following a central command team meeting and that the initial deadline was 31 May, but it was extended to the end of June.

"This means that all public representatives had six months to organise transport for their constituencies, with a one-month extension granted. Those who failed to comply did so under this context."

"All those whose names appear on the list below are banned from attending the 10th anniversary rally of the EFF, and further consequences will be explored against them and all those who may have procured a certain amount of transportation but did not meet the requisite target. These will be explored by the EFF leadership in due course," the statement added.

On the list are four MPs and seven members of provincial legislatures from the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and North West.



The rest are councillors mainly from the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.



