Former minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson, 59, has died

Bongekile Macupe
  • Tina Joemat-Pettersson served as the chairperson of the portfolio committee on police.
  • At the time of her death, she was facing allegations of bribery.
  • ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed her death.

Former minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson has died.Joemat-Pettersson's death was confirmed, via a poster by the ANC caucus in Parliament, on Monday night.

She served as the chairperson of the portfolio committee on police.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed to News24 that Joemat-Pettersson had died. At the time of her death, Joemat-Pettersson, 59, was embroiled in a scandal that she had tried to solicit a bribe from suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's husband, to make the inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office go away. 

Mkhwebane's husband, David Skosana, alleged that Joemat-Pettersson had facilitated the bribe on behalf of the chairperson of the inquiry, Qubudile Dyantyi, and Majodina.

All three publicly denied the allegations.

Skosana has since opened a case of extortion.

Joemat-Pettersson served on the national working committee of the ANC.

She served as a Cabinet minister under former president Jacob Zuma.

DA leader John Steenhuisen, on Monday evening, said his party was "deeply saddened" by Joemat-Pettersson's death.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends - and, of course, all her colleagues in Parliament at this very difficult time," said Steenhuisen.

