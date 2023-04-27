23m ago

Share

'I will arrest Putin if he comes to the Western Cape' – Premier Winde

accreditation
Bongekile Macupe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alan Winde, premier of the Western Cape. Photo: Jaco Marais
Alan Winde, premier of the Western Cape. Photo: Jaco Marais
  • The national government has not taken a stand on what it will do if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to South Africa – as he has a warrant of arrest from the ICC.
  • But Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says Putin will be arrested in his province.
  • Winde says he is prepared to face whatever consequences for his stance.

While the national government has not taken a stance on what it would do if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to South Africa, Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, says Putin will be arrested if he "sets foot in the Western Cape".

In a statement on Thursday, Winde said while the national government is not sure what it will do with Putin if he does come to South Africa for the BRICS summit in August, the Western Cape will set its law enforcement officers on him. 

Winde says he is prepared for whatever consequences will come from national government over his stance. 

This comes after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes committed during Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The South African government has not said whether it will arrest Putin if he comes to the August summit. Instead, this week, ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said it was hypocritical to expect South Africa to arrest while "big powers" walk free.

READ| Presidency, ANC retract comments that SA will exit International Criminal Court

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking at a state visit by Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on Tuesday, said the "matter is under consideration and discussion".

"I have often said when I am asked this question that when the matter is finalised, we will be able to tell everyone what our posture is going to be on all this," he said. 

However, in his statement, Winde said it seemed that the national government wants "to push ahead and host President Putin".

"This is unacceptable and deplorable," he said. 

Winde said Putin had eroded the freedom of the Ukrainian people and Russian citizens who took a principled stand against his "brutal actions."

He added: 

If the Russian leader sets foot in the Western Cape, we, as the provincial government, will have him arrested by our own Western Cape Government-funded Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers. If the South African Police Service is not instructed to act, we will.


He said the province is in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and by arresting Putin, it would be "taking a stand against the brute force unleashed on its civilians by Russia".

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Thursday, Winde dug in his heels and said he was prepared to arrest Putin even if that was not the national government's position. He said he was bothered that there is no "clarity" on what would happen should Putin come to South Africa.

READ | Qaanitah Hunter | Ramaphosa’s ICC faux pas a symptom of his spineless leadership style

"I am very happy to make it quite clear in this province, that if Vladimir Putin comes into this province later in the year, I will do whatever is necessary, and we will follow through and make sure that he is arrested and he faces his day in court with the ICC," said Winde. 

The premier said South Africa is a signatory of the ICC, has a duty as a signatory, and cannot ignore that duty. "I am saying in this province we will not ignore that duty, we will follow it through, and if there is a dispute between the national government and the province, well, I am happy to face that dispute," said Winde, adding that he will "quite frankly do the right thing."




We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vladamir putinalan windewestern capepolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the South African nationals trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
SA govt is always slow to act
41% - 930 votes
Rescuers must prioritise safety first
7% - 166 votes
My faith lies in Gift of the Givers
52% - 1194 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.29
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.80
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.14
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Platinum
1,077.12
-1.7%
Palladium
1,501.16
-1.4%
Gold
1,983.66
-0.3%
Silver
24.85
-0.1%
Brent Crude
77.69
-4.0%
Top 40
72,533
0.0%
All Share
78,122
0.0%
Resource 10
69,009
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,108
0.0%
Financial 15
15,604
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo