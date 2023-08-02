IFP denies involvement in KZN councillor's cold-blooded killing

The IFP distances itself from rumours that it was involved in the killing of NFP councillor Ntombenhle Mchunu, 75.

The IFP says the killing "stems from the internal ructions in the NFP".

KZN has been plagued by political violence.

The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal has distanced itself from rumours that it was involved in the killing of Nongoma Local Municipality National Freedom Party (NFP) PR councillor Ntombenhle Mchunu.

The NFP speculates that people with links to the IFP may have been involved.

Gunmen broke into Mchunu's home on Sunday and shot her multiple times. Her 4-year-old grandson was also shot and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A provincial SA Local Government Association report revealed that 17 councillors had been assassinated in KZN since September 2022.

In a statement, IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa condemned Mchunu's killing.

Hlengwa said:

Since the tragic killing of councillor Mchunu, there has been heightened and unfounded speculation, which foments political tensions.... We all expect the SAPS to bring about a speedy conclusion to the investigation and arrest the perpetrators.

"Contrary to the speculation ... doing the rounds, the balance of power does not change in Nongoma. Councillor Mchunu was a PR councillor and therefore the NFP will directly replace her, without the need for a by-election," Hlengwa added.

Speaking on the SABC's show, The Agenda, on Wednesday evening, NFP secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe mentioned that a threatening voice note had circulated after the special council in the Nongoma Local Municipality, where the ANC-EFF-NFP coalition removed the IFP in June.

In the chilling voice note, a man is heard saying:

I'm telling you, comrades. We are going to go back in council. This one is going to stay one week or three days. That's an Inkatha council. We are not working for men from other houses. They have four wards. We're not going to be controlled by PR [councillors].

The unknown man goes on to say his comrades shouldn't worry "because we are men". "If we are defeated and you find that weeks and months go by and we haven't gone back [to council], give us your skirts and you wear the pants."

Mdletshe referred to a "known" person as being behind Mchunu's killing.

In the same show, ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said he had met with provincial police and forwarded information relating to a political killing, but no arrest had been made.

In a statement, Hlengwa said: "The IFP further calls on ... Mdletshe to desist from his reckless and irresponsible public posturing, which casts aspersions on the IFP for a crime which he knows all too well stems from the internal ructions in the NFP, around who occupies the NFP executive committee seat in Nongoma.

"Mdletshe knows full well that the composition of party representation does not change in Nongoma because of this tragedy; therefore, suggesting that the senseless killing of Cllr Mchunu was a bid to restore the IFP to power is devoid of any truth, fact, or reality," Hlengwa said.

"It is therefore in the interests of justice, democracy, and peace for the police to quicken - and resolve - their investigation. We once again convey condolences to councillor Mchunu’s family."



