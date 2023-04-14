29m ago

It's time to make a difference in the lives of South Africans, Ramaphosa tells DGs

Bongekile Macupe
President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to have turned up the heat on government's top brass.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa met with DGs and their deputies to discuss ways of accelerating service delivery.
  • Ramaphosa said he wanted to see action and not unrealistic promises.
  • The president also grilled ministers about improving service delivery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told directors-general (DGs) the time for "unrealistic goals" was over and they needed to take "decisive action" to deliver services to South Africans.

Ramaphosa urged DGs and deputy DGs to be innovative in their leadership and to deliver on their mandates. The president was engaging the department's bureaucrats at a meeting on Friday.

On Wednesday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, speaking at a media briefing about Ramaphosa's upcoming public engagement, announced that the president would meet with DGs on Friday to discuss commitments to ensuring improved service delivery.

News24 reported on Thursday that Ramaphosa was on a mission to end silos in government and turn around the performance of the state.

With the upcoming national elections, Ramaphosa wants his administration to ramp up governance as the ANC faces the risk of losing more support because of the failures of government to deliver services to the people.

In a statement on Friday by the Presidency, it was said the meeting was to "line up the implementation level of government with key priority delivery areas agreed with members of the executive".

READ | Ramaphosa is grilling ministers for hours - and is now demanding answers from DGs and premiers too

News24 reported that Ramaphosa interrogated some ministers for three hours to ascertain how they would improve service delivery. The statement said the discussions with DGs and their deputies covered several issues.

Ramaphosa was said to have expressed his concerns about missed targets and continued implementation failures, leading to a credibility deficit for the state.

"It is urgent that we narrow the gulf between priority setting and effective execution. And, in doing so, our focus must not be on setting unrealistic goals that cannot possibly be achieved in less than a year, but on a few tangible actions that can move the needle, and meaningfully so," Ramaphosa told the top officials.

The president told the officials they would have to indicate the steps they would implement. According to the statement, the meeting identified the rise of adverse audit outcomes, and the failure to avoid it, as a "leadership weakness". 

Ramaphosa said: 

The time for half-measures and heel-dragging is over. It is time for decisive action that will lift this country above the many crises we have faced over the course of this administration. It is time for high-impact, measurable interventions that will make an actual difference.

The DGs, their deputies and Ramaphosa spoke about filling vacancies "that are moving at a snail's pace in many departments, causing inefficiencies and complete paralysis". Ramaphosa also called for public communication to be strengthened.


