KZN alliance moots 'elections' structures formation, resolves to meet Ramaphosa about eThekwini

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the Nasrec Expo center.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the Nasrec Expo center.
  • The ANC, Cosatu and the SACP in KwaZulu-Natal want a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa about the ailing eThekwini Metro.
  • They also want to convene a water and energy summit to "understand the extent to which the crises have impacted" society.
  • The tripartite alliance wants "proper election structures" to be set up by the end of August.

The tripartite alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has resolved to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa about the state of the eThekwini Metro, which is on a backsliding governance trajectory.

After a week-long summit, where the three organisations discussed the issue in sessions that were closed to the media, the alliance said it "overwhelmingly agreed that there are serious challenges in the running of eThekwini Municipality".

Their concerns about the state of the metro, along with their call for a meeting with Ramaphosa, comes a few months after Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Thembisile Nkadimeng gave the greenlight for a Section 154 intervention. 

Section 154 allows the national government "to support and strengthen" municipalities' capacity to handle their affairs and their ability to perform functions.

The national government's invoking of the support measure has received pushback from some in the eThekwini council, with some councillors having frowned upon the terms of reference. 

READ | eThekwini's Section 154 plan hits a snag: Councillors snub MEC's call for urgent meeting

Cosatu, the SACP and ANC in KwaZulu-Natal have resolved to call a meeting with Ramaphosa, Nkadimeng and Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. 

The eThekwini Metro, which is under the leadership of ANC's Mxolisi Kaunda, has been in a state of decay that has affected its tourism, which for years had been a big drawcard.  

The alliance wants "proper election structures" to be established and launched later this month, to prepare for what promises to be a hotly-contested general election next year.

The alliance drew up 15 resolutions, one of which stated: 

The alliance summit overwhelmingly agreed that there are serious challenges in the running of eThekwini Municipality. Such challenges pertain to political and administrative leadership, which tends to seriously compromise service delivery. Therefore this alliance summit resolves that the alliance must prioritise meeting Cogta, premier and the president to address this serious state of affairs of eThekwini Municipality.

In an open session, ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma criticised eThekwini officials and political figureheads for underspending.

The alliance stated: "As delegates we expressed our concerns about the collapse of service delivery at local level. We hereby resolve that alliance partners in [the] regions must work as a collective to ensure that local government remains the centre of popular participation in the programme of action aimed at strengthening service delivery. 

"The delegates agreed that municipalities under the ANC must be at the forefront of service delivery and ensure good governance."

The summit said it wants alliance leaders to achieve the following: 

  • A crime-free KwaZulu-Natal where all communities feel safe;
  • Adequate access to water, electricity and other basic services; 
  • Decent houses for all, as well as welfare for vulnerable groups and improved standard of living;
  • Food security for all, improved education and skilled population;
  • Responsive leadership and local government;
  • Healthy communities through sports and recreation and thriving rural and township economies; and
  • Increased support for small businesses in the informal sector.
  •  Access to economic opportunities and job creation; and
  • Adequate transport infrastructure – rural and urban. 
 

The delegates resolved to hold accountable all leaders deployed by the ANC in government.

The three organisations also want the establishment of sectoral councils to deal with service delivery issues, and a water and energy summit "to understand the extent to which the crises have impacted our society". 

One resolution focused on the elections. 

"[We resolve] that the alliance secretariat must focus on ensuring that proper election structures are properly launched within a month of this sitting, and further monitor the functioning of these structures to ensure a massive win for the African National Congress in the upcoming elections," the alliance said. 



