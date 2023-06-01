1h ago

‘Latin America, Asia and Europe want to become members of BRICS’ – SA ambassador

  • Foreign relations ministers from the BRICS group of nations are meeting over two days in Cape Town.
  • As many as 19 countries have expressed interest in joining the global formation.
  • According to South Africa’s ambassador to BRICS, European countries have also asked to join the bloc of countries.

The BRICS group of nations is solidifying its influence as even European countries now want to join the ever-expanding global formation.

According to Anil Sooklal, South Africa’s ambassador to BRICS, they have received several written requests from countries in Asia, Latin America and Europe to join BRICS.

Foreign relations ministers from BRICS nations are meeting over two days in Cape Town starting Thursday, and will be joined by counterparts from countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Kazakhstan. 

On the agenda is expansion, with as many as 19 countries aspiring to join, and the potential establishment of a common currency.

The summit is a precursor to the BRICS heads of state summit to be held in August.

A group of protesters gathered outside The Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa in Cape Town on Thursday. They were gathered to call for Russia to end the war on the Ukraine.
“We believe that [cooperation] is important, given the high level of interest from countries around the world, [including those in] Latin America, Asia and Europe that have written formally to us requesting to become members of BRICS. This shows that a large number of countries have faith and confidence in BRICS,” Sooklal said.


He is expected to present discussions on BRICS expansion to all foreign ministers.

“We have been asked to look at guiding principles and criteria for expansion. I will give a report on how this will be proceeding,” he said.

Last month, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor told News24 that the move away from the US dollar as a reserve currency was less of an anti-dollar sentiment and more about empowering emerging currencies. 

Of Russia and its part in BRICS, Sooklal said: “Like all parties, Russia remains important to the Brics family. All members are treated equally and they all have an equal role and say in the affairs of BRICS.”

The South African government maintains that the bloody war between Russia and Ukraine can only be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

A year after Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, South Africa has not shifted its position on the invasion and has maintained a neutral stance.

South Africa faces a diplomatic crisis with the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in August for the  BRICS summit. There are concerns about whether the country intends to act on the warrant of arrest issued for Putin by the International Criminal Court.



