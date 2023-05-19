1h ago

Mbalula is 'ignorant' to claim Buthelezi will return to the ANC - IFP

Soyiso Maliti
Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
  • The IFP says its lifelong leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has not informed them about any plans to return to the ANC, as claimed by the ruling party. 
  • The party is also investigating the shooting incident involving bodyguards of their deployee in Newcastle, mayor Xolani Dube. Bodyguards allegedly shot three people during a volatile protest.
  • The organisation went on to say it's not only a regional organisation and that it's going for the jugular in the general elections.

The IFP has rubbished ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's claims that Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) lifelong president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is returning to the ANC.

Mbalula recently touched on murmurs about the possibility of Buthelezi returning to the party, which he said were being handled at a high level by former ANC presidents, including the incumbent, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, in a media briefing at the IFP's office in Durban on Friday, party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa gave a terse response to Mbalula.

This after Mbalula had said Buthelezi had openly spoken about his "wishes", including to IFP leaders. "We are processing it at the highest level of the organisation," Mbalula said at the time.

"We respect the wish[es] of people. If somebody says, 'before I die, I want to come back home', we don't fight with that. That is the wish of a person. uMntwana ka Phindangene [Buthelezi] has not expressed that in corners; he's expressed it."

Hlengwa appeared startled by News24's question - based on Mbalula's assertion - about Buthelezi's possible return to the ANC.

He said: 

The issue around the IFP and the ANC is not a matter that must be handled carelessly and with [undue] excitement.

He said the discussions were about "reconciliation" between the two parties, years after a "low intensity war" between the two parties led to 20 000 deaths, 12 000 of which were IFP members.

"The bottom line is that there are outstanding matters insofar as reconciliation between the IFP and the ANC are concerned. And we can't have that discussion, respectfully, through the media, and speak past each other."

He said the IFP had presented "chapter and verse" issues to the ANC that needed to be addressed through the proper channels through which they were first discussed.

Hlengwa said: "The ball here is in the ANC's court. We remain committed to the reconciliation agenda. And the ANC must demonstrate its seriousness through practical [and] tangible [action] steps to deal with that matter."

He said it was an "ignorant assumption in certain quarters" that Buthelezi would return to the ANC and hoping somehow that the question of reconciliation would be resolved.

Flanked by the party's top leadership, Hlengwa added: 

I'm not aware that Prince Buthelezi wants to go back to the ANC. We're not aware of it.

"What [the claim] does reinforce... is that the prince is a solid political brand in history, the present and the future. So that's why they'd want to have him. 

"Respectfully, they can't disassociate the president from the IFP."

Meanwhile, News24 this week reported that Newcastle IFP Mayor Xolani Dube's bodyguards had opened fired and wounded three people in a violent stand-off during a protest in the area.

Hlengwa said the party is investigating the incident. "I'm pretty certain the political oversight committee, at its next meeting, will look at it, and the mayor will be expected to make submissions and representations consistent with the exercise of the audi alteram partem rule," Hlengwa said.

Regarding next year's general elections, the IFP leaders banked on the party's momentum from the 2021 municipal elections, as well as the party's upticking performances in the by-elections, to romp through the elections.

Moreover, they confidently contend that the party will be a serious contender in 2024 and will "focus nationally".

Responding to a question about whether the party is a regional organisation, IFP secretary-general Siphosethu Ngcobo said: "Well, it's just a perception that the party only organises in KZN".

He said the party was organising membership renewal in branches in preparation for the national and provincial elections.

The party also recently spoke out strongly against a mutiny on a standing party resolution to have Buthelezi's face on its elections t-shirts.

Members had been seen wearing shirts bearing an image of resident Velenkosini Hlabisa's face.

Ngcobo said nobody has been disciplined for the recent branding fracas. "That doesn't mean they will not be disciplined," Ngcobo said, adding the leadership will be looking at the matter case by case. 

Ngcobo also announced the party's policy conference would be held in August or September.

