Abel Tau announces new party, heads to the court to challenge expulsion from ActionSA

Juniour Khumalo
Expelled ActionSA member Abel Tau says he will contest the termination of his party membership.
Expelled ActionSA member Abel Tau says he will contest the termination of his party membership.
PHOTO: Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • Expelled ActionSA member Abel Tau has formed a new political party - United Africans Transformation. 
  • He made the announcement in Tshwane on Tuesday morning. 
  • Tau has also indicated his intention to institute legal action against ActionSA to challenge the termination of his membership in November last year.

Expelled ActionSA member Abel Tau plans to head to court after his membership was terminated late last year amid allegations of attempted sexual harassment and misconduct.

At the time of his expulsion in November 2022, Tau was the MMC for human settlements in the DA-led multiparty Tshwane government.

Addressing the media in Lethabong, Tshwane on Tuesday morning, where he announced his new party, United Africans Transformation, Tau said he would file papers at the Gauteng High Court to challenge the constitutionality of the termination of his membership.

He has maintained that he is innocent, saying that the termination of his membership was politically motivated. 

READ | ActionSA terminates Gauteng leader Abel Tau’s membership amid allegations of sexual assault

Tau described the party's actions as grossly unfair, unconstitutional, unlawful, unjustifiable and unsustainable. 

Previously, he questioned the party's decision to expel him even though he had not been found guilty internally of attempted sexual assault and even though the chairperson of the disciplinary panel had not recommended the termination of his membership. 

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said that by Monday, Tau had not filed any court papers.

"If that situation has changed, we welcome his right to go to court as these are legal rights entitled to all South Africans," he added.

He also said:

For what it's worth, Tau would be deeply disappointed by the legal outcome because the situation of this country is that when leaders abuse their positions of authority in their personal or romantic lives, that is deeply irresponsible, and when he joined ActionSA, he joined an organisation whose values do not agree with the actions he is accused of having perpetrated.

While he was a member of the DA, Tau served as the MMC for Utility Services and as acting Tshwane mayor.

He said there was still much that he could contribute to the politics of South Africa, which was why he decided to start his own party.

More than 500 political parties are registered with the Independent Electoral Commission of SA, with 325 of these contesting the 2021 municipal elections.

