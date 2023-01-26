ACDP veteran and founding member Lydia Meshoe has died fighting 'the good fight'

ACDP veteran Lydia Meshoe, affectionately known as Ma Lydia, died on Wednesday.

Meshoe was the wife of party leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe.

Lydia Meshoe served as an ACDP national executive committee member, Gauteng leader and member of the Gauteng legislature.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences over the death of Lydia Meshoe, founding member of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and wife of party president Reverend Kenneth Meshoe.

ACDP deputy president Wayne Thring announced that Lydia Meshoe, affectionately known as Ma Lydia, died on Wednesday. Meshoe served as an ACDP national executive committee member, Gauteng leader and member of the provincial legislature.

She was also president of the ACDP's Women of Destiny.

"We send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the ACDP president Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and his family and encourage ACDP structures to lift the family up in prayer during this time of bereavement," Thring said.

As Women of Destiny president, she played a major role in empowering and uplifting women across South Africa, he added.

Thring said: "She fought the good fight and finished the race while keeping the faith."

In a statement, Ramaphosa sympathised with the Meshoe family, their friends, and associates, as well as ACDP members.

"We join the Meshoe family and the African Christian Democratic Party in mourning the loss of a leader who was in the prime of her service to the communities and structures in which she realised her own destiny," Ramaphosa said.

He continued:

May her soul rest in peace as we reflect on her life which, guided by her deep spiritual faith, she dedicated to the empowerment of women and the improvement of socio-economic conditions in various communities.

The presiding officers of Parliament, in a statement, also conveyed their condolences to the Meshoe family.

"Dr Meshoe was not only Rev Meshoe's wife, friend and confidante for decades; she was also a strong pillar of support for the ACDP leader and the party since its formation in 1993, a role which earned her the title of 'ACDP's First Lady'," said Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, in her tribute.

ActionSA also conveyed its condolences to the Meshoe family.

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald also expressed condolences to the Meshoe family and the ACDP on behalf of the party.



"It is always sad when a matriarch passes, seeing as she is usually the cohesive factor that brings the members of a family together while sharing in everyone's joy and pain. Mrs Meshoe's passing will, therefore, leave a great void for her loved ones, and the FF Plus prays that the Meshoe family will be comforted," said Groenewald in a statement.

The family will announce funeral details in due course.