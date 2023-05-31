Ace Magashule faces expulsion from ANC after having 'illegally suspended' Cyril Ramaphosa

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule faces expulsion from the ANC.

Magashule was found guilty of contravening the ANC constitution when he illegally suspended ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2021.

Magashule has seven days in which to explain why he should not be expelled.

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been found guilty of contravening the party's constitution when he attempted to suspend Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

The ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC) recommended that Magashule be expelled from the party for his behaviour.

He has seven days in which to appeal the ruling and explain why he should not be expelled from the party.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Wednesday, during a press briefing at Luthuli House, that Magashule's disciplinary case was held earlier in May.

He was allowed to present to the committee regarding his charge sheet and the hearing.

"His failure to apologise constitutes misconduct. The charged member is found guilty on count one and two as charged.

"He is afforded seven calendar days from the day of being informed to make written submissions to the NDC to show cause why the ANC recommendation that the charged member be expelled should not be imposed as an appropriate sanction," said Mbalula, while reading from the ANC NDC findings and recommendations.

Ahead of his suspension as secretary-general in May 2021, Magashule had led a bitter battle against party leader Ramaphosa.



He was at the time facing corruption charges for his alleged involvement in the Free State asbestos case.

Magashule was facing suspension from his leadership role because of the ANC step-aside rule.

Instead of stepping aside from his role, he took it upon himself to write a suspension letter to Ramaphosa.

Mbalula said Magashule had no legal authorisation from the ANC national executive committee (NEC) to suspend Ramaphosa.

When asked to apologise to Ramaphosa, Magashule refused.



He was found guilty of misconduct and for contravening the ANC's constitution.

The former Free State premier was suspended from his official role at Luthuli House for most of his elected term, which ended in December.

He could also not contest for a leadership position at the ANC national conference in December.



