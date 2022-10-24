ActionSA announces former DA member Michelle Wasserman as its Western Cape leader

ActionSA appointed Michelle Wasserman as its Western Cape chairperson.

The party is continuing its efforts to grow ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Wasserman said the Western Cape was not an equal province for many who lived in poverty.

ActionSA continued its strategy of recruiting former DA members - and the latest recruit, Michelle Wasserman, aims to target the DA's dominance in the Western Cape.

Wasserman, a former DA member and deputy mayor in the Knysna council, will lead ActionSA's political ambitions in the Western Cape.

She said that, like many leaders who had resigned from the DA, toxic infighting was the reason for her departure.

Wasserman said that, despite the perception portrayed by the DA that the Western Cape was a well-run province, there were vast disparities between the rich and the poor.

She said voter participation in the Western Cape had dropped from the 2016 municipal elections to the 2021 elections.

"Some people say they didn't vote in the last election. They had also planned not to vote in the coming election," she said.

"People may argue that the Western Cape is just fine, that it is the best-run province, and that ActionSA should leave it alone and focus on other provinces.

"But in the Western Cape, voter turnout decreased from 63% in 2016 to 48% in 2021. Why is that?

"There are many communities in the Western Cape, where all levels of government have literally forgotten people. It is not surprising that people who live in the Western Cape compare where they live with the 'leafy suburbs', with their tarred roads, clean sidewalks and neatly trimmed grass verges, and wonder why things are so different for them," she said.

Former DA members, who are now ActionSA provincial leaders, include: Zwakele Mncwango, in KwaZulu-Natal, Athol Trollip, in the Eastern Cape, and Bongani Baloyi in Gauteng.