40m ago

add bookmark

ActionSA announces former DA member Michelle Wasserman as its Western Cape leader

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Herman Mashaba with ActionSA's new Western Cape leader, Michelle Wasserman.
Herman Mashaba with ActionSA's new Western Cape leader, Michelle Wasserman.
Twitter/ActionSA
  • ActionSA appointed Michelle Wasserman as its Western Cape chairperson. 
  • The party is continuing its efforts to grow ahead of the 2024 national elections. 
  • Wasserman said the Western Cape was not an equal province for many who lived in poverty.

ActionSA continued its strategy of recruiting former DA members - and the latest recruit, Michelle Wasserman, aims to target the DA's dominance in the Western Cape. 

Wasserman, a former DA member and deputy mayor in the Knysna council, will lead ActionSA's political ambitions in the Western Cape. 

She said that, like many leaders who had resigned from the DA, toxic infighting was the reason for her departure. 

Wasserman said that, despite the perception portrayed by the DA that the Western Cape was a well-run province, there were vast disparities between the rich and the poor. 

She said voter participation in the Western Cape had dropped from the 2016 municipal elections to the 2021 elections. 

READ | Mashaba gets his way: ActionSA shuns coalition talks with ANC following outcry from supporters

"Some people say they didn't vote in the last election. They had also planned not to vote in the coming election," she said. 

"People may argue that the Western Cape is just fine, that it is the best-run province, and that ActionSA should leave it alone and focus on other provinces.

"But in the Western Cape, voter turnout decreased from 63% in 2016 to 48% in 2021. Why is that?

"There are many communities in the Western Cape, where all levels of government have literally forgotten people. It is not surprising that people who live in the Western Cape compare where they live with the 'leafy suburbs', with their tarred roads, clean sidewalks and neatly trimmed grass verges, and wonder why things are so different for them," she said. 

Former DA members, who are now ActionSA provincial leaders, include: Zwakele Mncwango, in KwaZulu-Natal, Athol Trollip, in the Eastern Cape, and Bongani Baloyi in Gauteng. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daactionsamichelle wassermancape townwestern capeparty politicspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
9% - 4138 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
28% - 12170 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
40% - 17629 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 9917 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.74
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.07
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,649.71
-0.5%
Silver
19.23
-0.9%
Palladium
2,014.27
-0.5%
Platinum
931.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
93.50
+1.2%
Top 40
58,545
-0.9%
All Share
65,084
-0.7%
Resource 10
61,411
+0.4%
Industrial 25
76,756
-2.1%
Financial 15
14,967
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
These two Joburg sisters realised their childhood dream of having a double wedding

9h ago

These two Joburg sisters realised their childhood dream of having a double wedding
Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!

21 Oct

Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo