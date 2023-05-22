22m ago

ActionSA backs Mashaba, distances itself from 'unauthorised biography he had no control over'

Malaika Ditabo
  • ActionSA stands behind its party leader Herman Mashaba following allegations disclosed that the "unauthorised" biography was inaccurate and that Mashaba was actively involved.
  • ActionSA's national chairperson Michael Beaumont stated that the plans for the book had first begun while Mashaba was mayor, two years before the party's launch.
  • It has been confirmed that Mashaba paid R12.5 million to finance the book, but did not have insight into the contents included in the book.

ActionSA says although party leader Herman Mashaba financed the "unauthorised" biography, he had no control over the content featured. 

The party also said the three-year project began two years before the party's launch in 2020.

This comes after ActionSA member and senior researcher Brutus Malada alleged that Mashaba was instrumental in the writing of the recently published book, titled "The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba" authored by political analyst, Prince Mashele. 

On Monday, in a statement, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont stated that a contract granting Mashele "explicit editorial control of the content" had been written up.

In the statement, Beaumont included an extract from the contract which read: "While the subject [Mashaba] shall be entitled to make suggestions regarding the inclusion of certain important events, facts, or such other details, the author shall be the ultimate owner of the contents of the biography." 

Beaumont distanced Mashaba and ActionSA from the book, which he said was handled by Mashele and the publishers, Jonathan Ball, who agreed on the "unauthorised biography" title. 

News24 previously reported that the publishers were unaware of the funding arrangement between Mashaba and Mashele. Beaumont added that although Mashele had drawn up a financial plan, which Mashaba funded, it did not "provide editorial control of the content". He said that Mashaba had no "prior insight" into the book solely granting access to manuscripts and interviews."

He added:

Mashaba was to provide access for interviews and was availed with manuscripts from time to time to comment on factual accuracy. Mashaba was forthcoming about his role in reviewing the manuscript for accuracy at the recent launch of the book.

Beaumont, in the statement, seemingly took issue with researcher and analyst Brutus Malada's revelations that he worked on the book only after discovering that he had not been credited for the work he had done.

"With these matters having been clarified, it is necessary to ask the question about Brutus Malada who is alleged to have received over R3 million of the budget for his research into the book over the past three year. During this time Malada appears to have suffered from no moral dilemma, which appears to have also arisen only after a fallout with Mashele," reads the statement. 

Speaking to News24 on Sunday, Malada said Mashaba had paid R12.5 million to finance the work, with him receiving R3.2 million of the budget for his contribution to the book.   

Malada, who was not credited for his contribution to the book, said Mashele had also failed to disclose to the publishers of his close relations to the party as an adviser to Mashaba. 

The ANC in Gauteng has criticised Mashaba, describing it as gross deception. In a statement on Sunday, ANC Gauteng secretary TK Nciza said the "secret arrangement" was unethical and raised "serious legal questions". 

Despite these allegations, Beaumont has maintained that the party supported and valued Mashaba stating, "Opportunistic political opponents have sought to use this matter to score political points against ActionSA." 

