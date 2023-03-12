ActionSA confirm talks involving repositioning of Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi

ActionSA confirmed that a meeting was held with Gauteng provincial leader, Bongani Baloyi, to surrender his position.

Former DA member Baloyi has yet to announce his decision or whether he will remain a party member.

ActionSA structures have been in disarray as problems plague its caucus in Tshwane, with division and allegations consuming the party.

The end of ActionSA Gauteng provincial leader Bongani Baloyi's term may be imminent just a year into the role, after he was asked by the party to surrender his position.



The former DA member and the youngest elected mayor of Midvaal, Baloyi was recruited by ActionSA last year to lead Gauteng ahead of the 2024 elections.

But on Sunday, the party confirmed that a meeting between Baloyi, party leader Herman Mashaba, and national chairperson Michael Beaumont took place on Tuesday.

In a brief statement, Beaumont said the meeting discussed "a proposal of change of role for Baloyi arising from irreconcilable differences on the running of the Gauteng structures".

ActionSA and Baloyi have yet to confirm if he is leaving the party and that there is not yet finality on the change in position.

READ| Tshwane may ask its most recent former mayor for a refund – of more than R1 million

"Baloyi had asked for time prior to a meeting this coming week to consider the matter," said Beaumont.

ActionSA structures in the province have been troubled for months, with problems plaguing the party's caucus in the City of Tshwane. News24 previously reported that the party had suspended several councillors because of allegations of bullying.

In the last year, the party terminated the membership of Sizwe Skhosana due to severe misconduct allegations.

It was also conducting investigations of two other members, Andre le Roux and Kgosie Kgosiemang, who were accused of influencing a property sale in the city.

Four other members of the Tshwane council faced a probe into "disruptive" behaviour. In November 2022, the party terminated Abel Tau's membership following sexual assault allegations and he has since started his own political party, United Africans Transformation.

Tau also served on the Tshwane council.

Beaumont previously told News24 that an internal probe found that ActionSA's Tshwane caucus was divided and could fall victim to factionalism if not resolved.

Neither Baloyi nor Beaumont were available for comment at the time of publication.



