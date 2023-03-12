38m ago

Share

ActionSA confirm talks involving repositioning of Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng provincial leader Bongani Baloyi. PHOTO: Gallo Images
Gauteng provincial leader Bongani Baloyi. PHOTO: Gallo Images
  • ActionSA confirmed that a meeting was held with Gauteng provincial leader, Bongani Baloyi, to surrender his position.
  • Former DA member Baloyi has yet to announce his decision or whether he will remain a party member.
  • ActionSA structures have been in disarray as problems plague its caucus in Tshwane, with division and allegations consuming the party.

The end of ActionSA Gauteng provincial leader Bongani Baloyi's term may be imminent just a year into the role, after he was asked by the party to surrender his position.

The former DA member and the youngest elected mayor of Midvaal, Baloyi was recruited by ActionSA last year to lead Gauteng ahead of the 2024 elections.

But on Sunday, the party confirmed that a meeting between Baloyi, party leader Herman Mashaba, and national chairperson Michael Beaumont took place on Tuesday.

In a brief statement, Beaumont said the meeting discussed "a proposal of change of role for Baloyi arising from irreconcilable differences on the running of the Gauteng structures".

ActionSA and Baloyi have yet to confirm if he is leaving the party and that there is not yet finality on the change in position. 

READ| Tshwane may ask its most recent former mayor for a refund – of more than R1 million

"Baloyi had asked for time prior to a meeting this coming week to consider the matter," said Beaumont.

ActionSA structures in the province have been troubled for months, with problems plaguing the party's caucus in the City of Tshwane. News24 previously reported that the party had suspended several councillors because of allegations of bullying.

In the last year, the party terminated the membership of Sizwe Skhosana due to severe misconduct allegations.

It was also conducting investigations of two other members, Andre le Roux and Kgosie Kgosiemang, who were accused of influencing a property sale in the city.

Four other members of the Tshwane council faced a probe into "disruptive" behaviour. In November 2022, the party terminated Abel Tau's membership following sexual assault allegations and he has since started his own political party, United Africans Transformation.

Tau also served on the Tshwane council.

Beaumont previously told News24 that an internal probe found that ActionSA's Tshwane caucus was divided and could fall victim to factionalism if not resolved.

Neither Baloyi nor Beaumont were available for comment at the time of publication.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
actionsabongani baloyimichael beaumontpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
48% - 2001 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 358 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
25% - 1048 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
19% - 792 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.32
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
22.04
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.53
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.05
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
959.20
0.0%
Palladium
1,378.88
0.0%
Gold
1,867.27
0.0%
Silver
20.54
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.78
+1.4%
Top 40
70,693
-1.6%
All Share
76,454
-1.6%
Resource 10
64,989
-0.4%
Industrial 25
102,565
-2.1%
Financial 15
16,228
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo