ActionSA extends olive branch to DA in bid to avoid Ekurhuleni takeover

The DA and ActionSA have been at loggerheads regarding the loss of Johannesburg to the ANC.

The public spats take place amid the possibility of a similar takeover scenario in Ekurhuleni.

ActionSA says it is important to find a strategy to stabilise coalitions.

Following a public spat with regard to the loss of Johannesburg, ActionSA says it will engage with the DA to improve relations and better collaborate - and, in this way, stabilise the coalition partnership.

ActionSA and DA leaders blamed each other for the loss of governance in Joburg.

ActionSA said the DA could not compromise on power-sharing, which led to the loss of a key coalition partner, the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The DA, in turn, blamed ActionSA, saying the party had led the charge in trying to, backhandedly, make changes to a signed coalition agreement - and this could have led to instability and regress in service delivery.

Following a leadership meeting, ActionSA said it was time to find solutions to stable coalitions.

"Of particular concern was the need for coalitions to operate from a stable foundation that enables service delivery and sufficient continuity to reverse decades of a failed government. In short, coalitions constantly on the brink of collapse cannot effectively deliver services," the party said Thursday.

READ | ActionSA prepares for loss of Ekurhuleni following Joburg ousting of coalition

ActionSA said a plan was needed to circumvent a similar takeover in Ekurhuleni.

"Therefore, it will be critical for the coalition to provide leadership on how the Ekurhuleni multiparty coalition can sustain itself in the face of imminent motions of no confidence."

ActionSA said a review of its coalition strategy was necessary for stability and service delivery.

"The review would initiate discussions with all political parties represented in the Gauteng metros to identify areas of agreement and collaboration.

"As a part of this process, ActionSA will be engaging its coalition partners to discuss concerns relating to mutually agreed service delivery priorities that have not been adequately prioritised."

The DA also raised the need for more stable coalition governance.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said the party was not against engaging the PA, despite the party supporting the ANC's takeover in Joburg.

Whether this strategy would succeed remains unclear - because the same political negotiations the DA and ActionSA hope to embark on will take place while the ANC negotiates heavily to take over several hung metros.