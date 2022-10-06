15m ago

add bookmark

ActionSA extends olive branch to DA in bid to avoid Ekurhuleni takeover

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thoko Mashiane and Herman Mashaba.
Thoko Mashiane and Herman Mashaba.
Twitter/Marcia Barron
  • The DA and ActionSA have been at loggerheads regarding the loss of Johannesburg to the ANC. 
  • The public spats take place amid the possibility of a similar takeover scenario in Ekurhuleni. 
  • ActionSA says it is important to find a strategy to stabilise coalitions.

Following a public spat with regard to the loss of Johannesburg, ActionSA says it will engage with the DA to improve relations and better collaborate - and, in this way, stabilise the coalition partnership. 

ActionSA and DA leaders blamed each other for the loss of governance in Joburg. 

ActionSA said the DA could not compromise on power-sharing, which led to the loss of a key coalition partner, the Patriotic Alliance (PA). 

The DA, in turn, blamed ActionSA, saying the party had led the charge in trying to, backhandedly, make changes to a signed coalition agreement - and this could have led to instability and regress in service delivery. 

Following a leadership meeting, ActionSA said it was time to find solutions to stable coalitions. 

"Of particular concern was the need for coalitions to operate from a stable foundation that enables service delivery and sufficient continuity to reverse decades of a failed government. In short, coalitions constantly on the brink of collapse cannot effectively deliver services," the party said Thursday. 

READ | ActionSA prepares for loss of Ekurhuleni following Joburg ousting of coalition

ActionSA said a plan was needed to circumvent a similar takeover in Ekurhuleni. 

"Therefore, it will be critical for the coalition to provide leadership on how the Ekurhuleni multiparty coalition can sustain itself in the face of imminent motions of no confidence."

ActionSA said a review of its coalition strategy was necessary for stability and service delivery.

"The review would initiate discussions with all political parties represented in the Gauteng metros to identify areas of agreement and collaboration.

"As a part of this process, ActionSA will be engaging its coalition partners to discuss concerns relating to mutually agreed service delivery priorities that have not been adequately prioritised."

The DA also raised the need for more stable coalition governance. 

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said the party was not against engaging the PA, despite the party supporting the ANC's takeover in Joburg. 

Whether this strategy would succeed remains unclear - because the same political negotiations the DA and ActionSA hope to embark on will take place while the ANC negotiates heavily to take over several hung metros. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
solly msimangahellen zillegautengjohannesburgpolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 804 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 9222 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1084 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.93
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.04
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,712.14
-0.3%
Silver
20.59
-0.3%
Palladium
2,275.31
+0.8%
Platinum
926.89
+0.5%
Brent Crude
93.37
+1.7%
Top 40
59,416
+0.4%
All Share
65,833
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,279
-0.6%
Industrial 25
80,027
+1.0%
Financial 15
13,997
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

04 Oct

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

10h ago

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo