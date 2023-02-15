57m ago

ActionSA launches nationwide campaign to ‘share the dream’

Malaika Ditabo
  • ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba launched his nationwide campaign to share the South African Dream.
  • Herman said polls suggest the ANC votes may drop below 40%.
  • The party said it plans to engage with the people and create economic opportunities. 

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba will embark on a nationwide campaign to engage South Africans about his vision of a post-ANC country.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Mashaba shared his plans to inform citizens about his South African dream campaign.

Mashaba and the party's nine provincial chairpersons will network with communities all over the country.

Mashaba believes the ANC is vulnerable, and, for the first time, there is hope for a new government, according to some polls that he said suggested the governing party “may drop below 40%”.

“For the first time, a real possibility is beginning to emerge that the ANC can be removed from government, and an ethical and competent coalition government formed that will prioritise the needs of our people,” said Mashaba.

Ahead of the State of the Nation Address last Thursday, Mashaba went to the factory in Ga-Rankuwa Industrial Park, Tshwane, where he started his natural hair company, Black like Me, and delivered an address about his South African dream 

In the statement, Mashaba said ActionSA campaign will "form part of a widescale public outreach process" that will be used to finalise the solutions needed to manifest the South African dream in time for the party's inaugural policy conference later this year.

"We believe these solutions will not come from politicians, but the people of our country who deal with our most pressing challenges on a daily basis," he said.

READ | State of disaster declared to prevent 'total blackout'

He said the dream would also create a safe country where crime, abuse, and violence would be confronted by addressing "the underlying socio-economic causes". 

"ActionSA has already shown what we can do when we are in government, from prioritising service delivery to all, eradicating corruption, introducing accountability, and installing ethical leadership. We stand ready to take that difference to the whole of South Africa," said Mashaba.

