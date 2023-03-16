24m ago

ActionSA opens criminal case after councillor offered R1m bribe

Zintle Mahlati
ActionSA opened a bribery case, alleging that one of its councillors in the City of Tshwane was offered a bribe of R1 million bribe.
Kaveel Singh
  • ActionSA opened a criminal case of bribery in Pretoria on Thursday. 
  • An ActionSA councillor alleged he was offered R1 million to vote for Murunwa Makwarela. 
  • The councillor accused of the bribery told News24 the allegations were unfounded.  

Kgosietsile Kgosiemang, who previously served as an MMC, alleged he was offered R1 million, an amount equal to his salary until 2026, if he voted in support of Makwarela. 

Former Cope councillor Makwarela was elected mayor [for just a week], with the help of ANC and EFF councillors, along with a group of small opposition political parties, despite not having the majority in the council. 

Makwarela's election was also sponsored by about eight councillors from the DA, ActionSA and ACDP coalition partners. 

The coalition alleged that ANC and EFF councillors offered bribes to some of its members. 

The parties provided no evidence, but used it as a basis for polygraph tests for councillors. 

On Thursday, ActionSA's national chairperson, Michael Beaumont, accompanied Kgosiemang. 

The ActionSA councillor said he was approached at a public gathering by a councillor from the Defender of the People's party (DOP), which has one seat in the council. 

He said he was offered the money if he voted for Makwarela. He refused the bribe. 

"I thought they were bluffing, and that's when they took a phone and called a councillor. They said we had briefed the councillor, and he did not believe it. Please confirm this information. The councillor on the other side confirmed," Kgosiemang told the media at Olievenhoutbosch police station in Pretoria. 

News24 reached out to the only DOP councillor in Tshwane. 

Sipho Mokone, the councillor accused in the matter, said he denied the claims - and accused ActionSA of shielding its party infighting.

"I deny the accusation. Can people from ActionSA stop victimising me when they have their fights," Mokone told News24. 

