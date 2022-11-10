ActionSA terminates Gauteng leader Abel Tau’s membership amid allegations of sexual assault

ActionSA has terminated the membership Abel Tau.

The decision came after Tau was accused of sexual assault and the misuse of council resources.

Tau said, although he welcomed ActionSA's decision, he was reserving his right to appeal the decision.

This leaves a vacancy both in council and for the MMC for Human Settlements position that Tau held.



Speaking to News24 on Thursday morning, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont confirmed that Tau had been made aware of the decision on Thursday morning, and that the party had also sent a communiqué to its coalition partners in the metro.

Beaumont said the party's senate had met on Wednesday night to deliberate over recommendations made by the disciplinary panel that was convened to consider the charges levelled against Tau.

ActionSA offered its apologies to the residents of Tshwane and its coalition partners for Tau's conduct, and assured them that the party would act decisively against any violations by its leaders.

The panel, chaired by advocate Gill Benson, is said to have heard evidence from several witnesses, but determined that it would be more appropriate for a court to deal with the charges relating to the alleged criminal conduct.

In addition, Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has written to council speaker Murunwa Makwarela, asking him investigate whether Tau's alleged conduct was in breach of the code of conduct for councillors.

Tau, who is also ActionSA's Gauteng secretary, was last month placed on precautionary leave after it surfaced that he was facing allegations of attempted rape levelled against him by the wife of his friend.



William also indicated that Tau had to be investigated for the alleged inappropriate use of City resources for personal use while he was on leave.

Speaking to News24, Tau said he had been made aware by a friend about the decision taken to terminate his membership.

"I have not read the statement. I was told by a friend that apparently a finding has been made against me and that my membership should be terminated."

Tau said he was convinced that during the disciplinary hearing, he had demonstrated that he had not done what he was being accused of.

He said he welcomed the decision by the party, but still reserved his right to challenge it.

Tau joined ActionSA in 2020 after resigning as the DA's regional chairperson in Tshwane.



