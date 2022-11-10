34m ago

add bookmark

ActionSA terminates Gauteng leader Abel Tau’s membership amid allegations of sexual assault

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Abel Tau.
Abel Tau.
Deaan Vivier
  • ActionSA has terminated the membership Abel Tau. 
  • The decision came after Tau was accused of sexual assault and the misuse of council resources.
  • Tau said, although he welcomed ActionSA's decision, he was reserving his right to appeal the decision.

ActionSA has terminated the membership of its Gauteng leader, Abel Tau, with immediate effect amid allegations of sexual assault. 

This leaves a vacancy both in council and for the MMC for Human Settlements position that Tau held. 

Speaking to News24 on Thursday morning, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont confirmed that Tau had been made aware of the decision on Thursday morning, and that the party had also sent a communiqué to its coalition partners in the metro. 

Beaumont said the party's senate had met on Wednesday night to deliberate over recommendations made by the disciplinary panel that was convened to consider the charges levelled against Tau. 

ActionSA offered its apologies to the residents of Tshwane and its coalition partners for Tau's conduct, and assured them that the party would act decisively against any violations by its leaders.

The panel, chaired by advocate Gill Benson, is said to have heard evidence from several witnesses, but determined that it would be more appropriate for a court to deal with the charges relating to the alleged criminal conduct. 

In addition, Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has written to council speaker Murunwa Makwarela, asking him investigate whether Tau's alleged conduct was in breach of the code of conduct for councillors. 

Tau, who is also ActionSA's Gauteng secretary, was last month placed on precautionary leave after it surfaced that he was facing allegations of attempted rape levelled against him by the wife of his friend. 

William also indicated that Tau had to be investigated for the alleged inappropriate use of City resources for personal use while he was on leave. 

Speaking to News24, Tau said he had been made aware by a friend about the decision taken to terminate his membership. 

"I have not read the statement. I was told by a friend that apparently a finding has been made against me and that my membership should be terminated."

Tau said he was convinced that during the disciplinary hearing, he had demonstrated that he had not done what he was being accused of. 

He said he welcomed the decision by the party, but still reserved his right to challenge it. 

Tau joined ActionSA in 2020 after resigning as the DA's regional chairperson in Tshwane. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
actionsagautengjohannesburgsexual assaultpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 711 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 3045 votes
I don't use Twitter
67% - 7650 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.78
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.25
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.69
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,707.05
+0.0%
Silver
21.11
+0.2%
Palladium
1,841.50
-1.4%
Platinum
994.96
+0.7%
Brent Crude
92.65
-2.9%
Top 40
62,269
-1.2%
All Share
68,897
-1.1%
Resource 10
66,652
-2.5%
Industrial 25
80,916
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,838
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good...

08 Nov

Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good Hope's rooftop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

6h ago

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo