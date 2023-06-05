51m ago

ActionSA threatens Joburg mayor with a motion of no confidence ahead of state of city address

Juniour Khumalo
Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Photo: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi
  • ActionSA has threatened to table a motion of no confidence in Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda ahead of his state of the city address. 
  • ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni says Gwamanda should use the address to come clean about serious allegations against him.
  • Gwamanda, through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika, is accused of scamming residents.

ActionSA is threatening to table a motion of no confidence in City of Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda a day before he tables his state of the city address.

The announcement by ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni comes a month after Gwamanda assumed the mayoral position with the help of an ANC-EFF alliance.

Ngobeni cited serious allegations against Gwamanda as having motivated his party to table the motion of no confidence.

"ActionSA believes that City of Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda must be completely honest with the city's residents about the criminal allegations of fraud he is facing in his first state of the city address on Tuesday, or ActionSA will table a motion of no confidence in him," said Ngobeni.

He added the residents of the country's economic capital could not afford to be led by a mayor who was facing serious allegations of scamming residents of funeral insurance investments at a time when service delivery was on a decline across the city.

"Since his election in May, Gwamanda has consistently ducked opportunities to come clean over the serious allegations he is facing, missing a press conference he organised himself to explain the situation.

"This is while the ANC-EFF coalition continues to shield Gwamanda from accountability by limiting public engagements and only allowing him to give scripted remarks," said Ngobeni.

His utterances came after the DA caucus in the Johannesburg council called for Gwamanda to account for accusations he is a scammer, saying he should come clean.

This after it was alleged Gwamanda, through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika, scammed residents the into investing in a funeral/investment scheme.

However, the investors were left high and dry when it was time to claim their benefits.

His party, Al Jama-ah has defended him, saying he was a competent candidate for mayor and his losing competitor, Mpho Phalatse, was on a coordinated campaign to smear his name.

This according to party leader Ganief Hendricks who said the allegations were frivolous.

Gwamanda has also been accused of not attending to his duties since his election.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has expressed his concerns over Gwamanda's absence so soon after his election.

During a recent media briefing, Mbalula said: "The mayor of Johannesburg missing in action is what I have read about; it's a matter of concern. Why is the mayor going AWOL, if he is?

"Together with the provincial leadership, I am going to have a conversation with our deployees to understand exactly what is happening. Not only the mayor but we want our public representatives to be visible.

"If a councillor is nowhere to be found, then it means you are sleeping on duty. And that should be a concern to us, and it is indeed a concern," he added.

For the motion to succeed, ActionSA will need the support of the DA as it claims it already has buy-in from the majority of smaller parties. 

